'Stranger Things' Season 4 release date, details revealed
 


Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 9:23am





 
'Stranger Things' Season 4 release date, details revealed
“Stranger Things” Season 4 key art poster showing one of the series' new locations.
Netflix / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — “Stranger Things 4” is coming! 


In an open letter to fans, series creators the Duffer Brothers revealed when new episodes will debut on Netflix, and more news about the future of the worldwide hit.


According to the creators, after almost two years of filming, “Stranger Things” Season 4 will be twice the length of previous seasons and will be “bigger than ever.” As such, will come in two volumes. Volume 1 premieres May 27 while Volume 2 plays starting July 1.


Although Season 4 is the “most challenging” but also the “most rewarding” season yet for the creators, they clarified that is not yet the last season and is only the “penultimate” to the last season, Season 5.


The creators teased that Season 4 will show new “mysteries, adventures and unexpected heroes.”


About 'Stranger Things 4'


It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.


Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon "Stranger Things" has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards and many others.


The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours, ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10, and Season 2 accounting for 427 million view hours ranking at #10.  


"Stranger Things" was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.


