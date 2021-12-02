Just like the movies? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo admit to being â€˜soulmatesâ€™

Just like the movies? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo admit to being ‘soulmates’

MANILA, Philippines — Many people have come and go in actors John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo’s lives, but for them, only one thing is constant: each other.

At last Tuesday media roundtable for the premiere of their Jollibee Studios movie “One True Pair,” John Lloyd confessed that his real-life relationship with Bea is almost like what’s in their movies together.

“Tingin ko, hindi pa ba?” he said when asked by Philstar.com if Bea is his soulmate.

“Tingin ko, kung kailangan pa ba ng another 20 years to define it? I think two decades is more than enough para i-seal ‘yung souls natin,” he told Bea.

“Alam mo ‘yun, especially in the context of collaboration and moviemaking, I think hindi naman imposible na nag-eexist side-by-side ‘yung souls namin,” he explained.

Bea, meanwhile, quipped: “May mga souls ba kami?”

“Pero kasi hindi ko alam kung talagang i-ano mo na na soulmates kami kasi parang... pwede siguro kung pagbabasehan mo d’un sa lagi kaming pinu-pull back together, parang lagi kaming pinupull-back ng pagkakataon and every time na may pagsasamahan kami, it feels like magic. At least, para sa’kin. And nakita ko na s’ya sa iba’t ibang pagkakataon ng buhay n’ya. Nakita ko na rin s’ya sa iba’t ibang pagkakataon ng buhay ko. Nakita n’ya ko nagbago. Nakita ko rin s’ya nagbago and somehow, it still feels to be together,” she narrated.

“We can still stomach each other!” John Lloyd seconded.

“Kaya pa namin sikmurain! Siguro ‘yun ‘yung soulmates. I don’t know,” said Bea with a laugh.

In an interview with Mark Christian Perlade at the media roundtable, Bea bared that she and John Lloyd did not start well. She said she used to hate doing some scenes with him. But through the years, they have somehow discovered how to play good music together, and now, it's hard for them to label what they have.

"You’re right, it wasn’t instant. We weren’t friends in the beginning," she declared.

"But after being strangers, we’ve become friends. Actually, marami na kaming pinagdaanan. We were strangers then became friends and then enemies and then more than friends and somehow, parang hindi ko na nga malagyan ng label what we are. Parang at least sa pakiramdam ko, hindi na lang s’ya, it’s not a love team anymore or friendship… Like I said, we’re always here for each other and siguro mayroon ding rason kung bakit lagi kaming bumabalik sa isa’t isa.”

Prior to the media roundtable, the pair admitted in an interview with Joyce Pring that they believe in soulmates.

"Ako, I believe in soulmates and destiny, na may taong nakalaan para sa’kin. But I also believe na hindi lang limited ‘yung soulmates sa romantic partner. It could be your best friend, mga pinsan mo, nanay mo, kapatid mo, tatay mo. And ang definition siguro ng soulmates, para sa’kin, are two people who have intense feelings for each other or who have this unbreakable bond. Hindi lang s’ya necessarily just romance," Bea explained.

“Sana meron pa ‘kong pwedeng idagdag du’n. I believe the same thing," said John Lloyd, adding: "‘Di s’ya limited to romance. ‘Di s’ya limited to that context na nakasanayan natin… parang between two people ‘yun na ‘yung pinnacle na pwede n’yong maabot in terms of having a relationship. Parang ‘yun na ‘yung pinakahigpit na tingin kong idea ng pinakabond between two people.”

“It’s almost marriage na rin, ‘no?” Bea asserted.

"Nand’un s’ya sa level na ‘yun. In your life, kung mahanap mo ‘yung soulmate or soulmates mo, I guess that you’re lucky. ‘Di lahat nahahanap ‘yun. Pwedeng sobrang dami mong naging partners, sobrang dami mong naging romantic partners pero ‘yung soulmates parang rare.”

