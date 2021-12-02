
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Just like the movies? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo admit to being ‘soulmates’
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 2:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Just like the movies? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo admit to being â€˜soulmatesâ€™
 John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo
Jollibee / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Many people have come and go in actors John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo’s lives, but for them, only one thing is constant: each other.



At last Tuesday media roundtable for the premiere of their Jollibee Studios movie “One True Pair,” John Lloyd confessed that his real-life relationship with Bea is almost like what’s in their movies together.





“Tingin ko, hindi pa ba?” he said when asked by Philstar.com if Bea is his soulmate.



“Tingin ko, kung kailangan pa ba ng another 20 years to define it? I think two decades is more than enough para i-seal ‘yung souls natin,” he told Bea.



“Alam mo ‘yun, especially in the context of collaboration and moviemaking, I think hindi naman imposible na nag-eexist side-by-side ‘yung souls namin,” he explained.



Bea, meanwhile, quipped: “May mga souls ba kami?”



“Pero kasi hindi ko alam kung talagang i-ano mo na na soulmates kami kasi parang... pwede siguro kung pagbabasehan mo d’un sa lagi kaming pinu-pull back together, parang lagi kaming pinupull-back ng pagkakataon and every time na may pagsasamahan kami, it feels like magic. At least, para sa’kin. And nakita ko na s’ya sa iba’t ibang pagkakataon ng buhay n’ya. Nakita ko na rin s’ya sa iba’t ibang pagkakataon ng buhay ko. Nakita n’ya ko nagbago. Nakita ko rin s’ya nagbago and somehow, it still feels to be together,” she narrated.



“We can still stomach each other!” John Lloyd seconded.



“Kaya pa namin sikmurain! Siguro ‘yun ‘yung soulmates. I don’t know,” said Bea with a laugh.



In an interview with Mark Christian Perlade at the media roundtable, Bea bared that she and John Lloyd did not start well. She said she used to hate doing some scenes with him. But through the years, they have somehow discovered how to play good music together, and now, it's hard for them to label what they have.



"You’re right, it wasn’t instant. We weren’t friends in the beginning," she declared.



"But after being strangers, we’ve become friends. Actually, marami na kaming pinagdaanan. We were strangers then became friends and then enemies and then more than friends and somehow, parang hindi ko na nga malagyan ng label what we are. Parang at least sa pakiramdam ko, hindi na lang s’ya, it’s not a love team anymore or friendship… Like I said, we’re always here for each other and siguro mayroon ding rason kung bakit lagi kaming bumabalik sa isa’t isa.”



Prior to the media roundtable, the pair admitted in an interview with Joyce Pring that they believe in soulmates.



"Ako, I believe in soulmates and destiny, na may taong nakalaan para sa’kin. But I also believe na hindi lang limited ‘yung soulmates sa romantic partner. It could be your best friend, mga pinsan mo, nanay mo, kapatid mo, tatay mo. And ang definition siguro ng soulmates, para sa’kin, are two people who have intense feelings for each other or who have this unbreakable bond. Hindi lang s’ya necessarily just romance," Bea explained.



“Sana meron pa ‘kong pwedeng idagdag du’n. I believe the same thing," said John Lloyd, adding: "‘Di s’ya limited to romance. ‘Di s’ya limited to that context na nakasanayan natin… parang between two people ‘yun na ‘yung pinnacle na pwede n’yong maabot in terms of having a relationship. Parang ‘yun na ‘yung pinakahigpit na tingin kong idea ng pinakabond between two people.”



“It’s almost marriage na rin, ‘no?” Bea asserted.



"Nand’un s’ya sa level na ‘yun. In your life, kung mahanap mo ‘yung soulmate or soulmates mo, I guess that you’re lucky. ‘Di lahat nahahanap ‘yun. Pwedeng sobrang dami mong naging partners, sobrang dami mong naging romantic partners pero ‘yung soulmates parang rare.”



RELATED: 'Kamusta puso mo?': John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo share views on love, relationships


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEA ALONZO
                                                      JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After signing an endorsement deal with Medic Hair For Men, Martinez is poised to be its very first celebrity ambassador.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo still feels &lsquo;kilig,&rsquo; &lsquo;kaba&rsquo; even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo still feels ‘kilig,’ ‘kaba’ even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“May energy that we both share na ‘di ko kayang ma-explain… ‘yun ata ‘yung tinatawag nilang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial had a strong message to sexy actress AJ Raval after controversial social media personality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Carrot Man&rsquo; takes on acting after viral fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Carrot Man’ takes on acting after viral fame


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 If plans push through, the independent short film Dayas that won for Jeyrick Sigmaton a Best Actor award at the recent International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'No one saw it coming': Luis Manzano confirms Edu, Cherry Pie Picache relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No one saw it coming': Luis Manzano confirms Edu, Cherry Pie Picache relationship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya TV host Luis Manzano confirmed the relationship of his father Edu Manzano to actress Cherry Pie Picache. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In the midst of rumors that she will be one of the judges at the upcoming 70th Miss Universe, Kapuso actress Marian Rivera...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin reminded Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial that she has no right to call sexy actress...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly evicted "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate named as Ginebra Calendar Girl 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.  recently hosted a homecoming party for Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with