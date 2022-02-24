

















































 
























John Arcilla shares inspiring message at 'On The Job: The Missing 8' Philippine premiere
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 9:02am





 
MANILA, Philippines — After the Philippine premiere of "On The Job: The Missing 8" in Cultural Center of the Philippines, award-winning actor John Arcilla asked the audience what to do next now that they saw what's happening in the society.


“Now the biggest question is: We saw the film. What are we going to do now?" John asked the audience.


“When I was a young boy, I watched films about corruption and crimes. And now that I am older, it’s still happening around me even to the nearest person I know. So, what’s happening to us? What’s happening to us?” he added.


John also said in his speech why acting for him is a noble profession.“When we create characters, it is actually a study of human behavior. When you study a character as an actor, it is a study of human psychology. When we study the era of a certain story, who and when it was written, and where the story took place, it is for me compatible with social science,” he said.


“That’s why for me, acting is a noble profession," he added.


The best actor at the 78th Venice Film Festival also said that he believed actors like him helps people to "soothe painful hearts."


"They say that laughter is the best medicine, so while we are trying to impart knowledge or to invite people to do something, or to liberate their minds, we are also entertaining them through films," he said.


Directed by Erik Matti, "On The Job: The Missing 8" is available for streaming on HBO Go.


