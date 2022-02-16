

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexes new boyfriend
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 2:02pm





 
Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexes new boyfriend
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez with new boyfriend John Odin in an Instagram post on February 14, 2022. 
Beatrice Luigi Gomez via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexed her new beau on social media. 


In her Instagram account, Beatrice posted a photo of her and new boyfriend John Odin celebrating Valentine's Day in a hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. 


“Valentine’s Day," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. 


Bea also took to her Instagram story to post black and white photos of them. 


 








 


John re-shared the photo in his own Instagram account. 


Based on his profile, John is a disc jockey (DJ) just like Beatrice's ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon. 


Before the Miss Universe pageant last December 13, Kate revealed that she and Beatrice have broken up. 


“These past few weeks have been the most difficult time of my personal life. It was a conscious decision to keep quiet, after all this is a personal matter and I chose my privacy above everything else,” Kate wrote on her Instagram story. 


RELATED: 'Finally home!': Beatrice Luigi Gomez returns with grand homecoming after Miss Universe 2021 victory


 










 









