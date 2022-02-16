Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexes new boyfriend

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez with new boyfriend John Odin in an Instagram post on February 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexed her new beau on social media.

In her Instagram account, Beatrice posted a photo of her and new boyfriend John Odin celebrating Valentine's Day in a hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

“Valentine’s Day," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Bea also took to her Instagram story to post black and white photos of them.

John re-shared the photo in his own Instagram account.

Based on his profile, John is a disc jockey (DJ) just like Beatrice's ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon.

Before the Miss Universe pageant last December 13, Kate revealed that she and Beatrice have broken up.

“These past few weeks have been the most difficult time of my personal life. It was a conscious decision to keep quiet, after all this is a personal matter and I chose my privacy above everything else,” Kate wrote on her Instagram story.

