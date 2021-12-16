'Finally home!': Beatrice Luigi Gomez returns with grand homecoming after Miss Universe 2021 victory

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez is finally back in Manila from an impressive performance at the 70th Miss Universe competition.

She came home to a Marines welcome and reception, being a promoted reservist sergeant, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

She flew from Tell Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, with a layover in Turkey, before arriving in Manila.

In a Twitter post, she thanked her carrier for a smooth voyage: "Finally home! Thank you Turkish Airlines for the safe and comfortable flight from Tell Aviv to Istanbul to my home country, Philippines! I always love the most memorable plane rides with Turkish Airlines' top of the line services and amenities."

Bea's impressive Top 5 finish placed the Philippines back in top form after not-so-good placements in 2019 and 2020. She has made history by securing the country's continuing semifinal streak that began with Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Ma. Venus Raj - making 2021 our 12th straight year - and counting!

Through social media posts, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach were some of the very first who congratulated Bea on a job well done.

During a brief media conference, Miss Universe Philippines organization director of communications Voltaire Tayag intimated that their will be a victory party for Bea, as well as a motorcade.

Her Cebu camp, headed by Edward James Kastro, is also looking forward to welcome Bea home and celebrate her Miss Universe 2021 feat with family, friends, and supporters. By the look of things, it looks like one grand homecoming. And with Bea missing Cebu's favorite lechon, you can only wish to be part of the banquet.