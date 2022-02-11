Single? In a relationship? Valentine's 2022 shows to watch

Whether you’re in a relationship, waiting for someone, brokenhearted or single for life, Philstar.com lists down movies or series you can watch with your loved ones or alone.

MANILA, Philippines — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Some will go out for an evening of love, while some will just cuddle at home.

Valentine’s Day mini-series

This Valentine’s Day, PLDT Home releases a new musical anthology that celebrates the power of digital connections in enabling people to find communities, friends, and love despite the social distance.

Titled "#SpeedthatMovesYou," the two-episode mini-series dives deep into different kinds of love starring the country’s hottest artists Gigi de Lana, Markus Paterson, and Kaori Oinuma, which drops on February 11 on the PLDT Home YouTube channel.

The first episode, "The Duet," tells the story of Markus (Markus Paterson), a popular singer-songwriter struggling under the pressure to create successful music records. Finding solace in writing music for himself and posting it anonymously, he meets Arlisa (Gigi de Lana), a young talented singer who also posts anonymously because of fear of being in the spotlight online. Together they make music and fall in love but their secret identities threaten this newfound connection.

The second episode of the musical mini-series talks about "The Confession" which highlights the importance of being true to oneself. In this episode, Abbie (Kaori Oinuma) is a college student, professional gamer and streamer who has amassed a considerable following online. Her mother is an overseas Filipino worker whose dream for Abbie is to find a stable job as an accountant. Eager to gain her mother’s approval, Abbie juggles both her studies and her passion for eSports–a side of her that she hides from her mother. With a major eSports competition coming up, her classes piling up, and the emotional strain of hiding her dream eSports career from her mother, the pressure takes a toll on Abbie and will eventually lead her to choose between her own dream and a person she loves.

Watch and discover how the fastest connections can help form lasting love and meaningful relationships in this musical series on PLDT Home’s YouTube page. You can also listen to the new original song “Speed of Love” performed by Gigi de Lana, Markus Paterson and Kaori Oinuma and written by the award-winning songwriter Jonathan Manalo on Spotify.

Valentine tradition series

The highly anticipated Kwentong Jollibee Valentine series is back to tug at everyone’s heartstrings, launching a new trio of special short films that show the different ways people experience love and discover its true meaning.

“It’s the sixth year of the Kwentong Jollibee Valentine series and what we always realize is that love comes in different forms and can be defined in myriad ways, unique from person to person. The stories were inspired by true-to-life experiences of real people in the pandemic, with unexpected twists that lead people into finding what love truly means for them,” said Jollibee AVP and Head of Brand PR, Engagement and Digital Marketing, Arline Adeva.

“As in our past runs of Kwentong Jollibee, our goal is to celebrate the uniqueness of each love story and showcase the timeless lessons that can inspire and give hope to our viewers. All three episodes are anchored on powerful truths that surfaced during these challenging times when all kinds of relationships were somehow put to the test,” she added.

Pandemic or not, no Valentine’s Day is complete without a Kwentong Jollibee series. Last year’s viral triple treat—LDR, First Date, and Hero—showcased that strength can be found in love, especially one that is determined to make things work despite hardships. This year, Jollibee is at it again with a new trilogy that is sure to touch the hearts of audiences across generations.

“600 Days, is love worth the trouble?” —This is the question posed by Brian and Mina’s story which is, set to premiere on February 9 on the brand’s official Facebook page. The couple was first introduced in last year’s #LDR, which chronicled their struggles as the distance and pandemic kept them apart. They thought the worst is over, but as the pandemic progresses, new challenges keep rocking their relationship. Do they have what it takes to still make things work? Find out in this heartwarming sequel by the same director of Kwentong Jollibee LDR, Antoinette Jadaone.

“Dream Guy,” which will be released on February 13, tells the story of Kaye, a hallyu fan who dreams of having her own ultimate oppa love story. For her, meeting Jung feels like starring in her very own K-drama, but he might not be what she imagined him to be. This charming love story also helmed by Jadaone will surely delight the hearts of Korean love story fans.

“ILY,” streaming on February 18, is a different kind of love story that will make young people realize all the more the value of the people they have in their lives. Directed by JP Habac (who also directed the recent blockbuster short film One True Pair The Movie), it’s the perfect short film to watch with your besties or even the whole family.

Kwentong Jollibee has released 36 short films since it was first introduced in 2017. Inspired by the genuine life experiences of the brand’s loyal customers, the episodes have truly resonated among Jollibee fans of all ages, marking more than 800 million views on Facebook and YouTube. And with the way the episodes thread together the universal experiences of pain, love, and loss, the storytelling is truly felt by people all over the world — leading Kwentong Jollibee to receive recognitions both locally and abroad.

Watch based on the status of your heart

This season of love, there is a movie or a series in iWantTFC that matches everyone! Whether you’re down in the dumps, looking for love, or happily in a relationship, iWantTFC’s long list of movies and series will keep you company this Valentine’s season.

If you’re overcoming heartbreak

iWantTFC’s newest Valentine’s offering, “The Goodbye Girl,” is the perfect “hugot” series filled with valuable lessons on how to conquer heartbreak. Streaming this February 14, the six-episode series stars Angelica Panganiban, Loisa Andalio, Maris Racal, Barbie Imperial, and Elisse Joson, who play different types of women, their heartaches, and their different coping mechanisms following a failed relationship.

Viewers can also learn a thing or two about letting go and moving on in “Uncoupling,” where Yam Concepcion and Joseph Marco mutually decide to become friends after their failed marriage for the sake of their son. In “Past, Present, Perfect,” Shaina Magdayao learns to get over her first love.

If you’re ready to take a chance on love despite its uncertainties

Finding the right love at the wrong time is equally heartbreaking as any other breakup but you’ll never really know unless you take the leap of faith. In the iWantTFC original movie “Malaya,” Lovi Poe and Zanjoe Marudo form an undeniable connection and explore their deep feelings for one another as overseas workers in Italy. Meanwhile, Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson also grapple between fighting for their love or focusing on their personal goals in “Between Maybes.”

One of the bravest things one can do for love is to sacrifice their life for someone they truly love. Charlie Dizon did just that in “My Sunset Girl,” where she refuses to let her fatal illness ruin her relationship with her first love Lucas (Jameson Blake).

If you’re open to giving love a second chance

Have you unexpectedly given love another shot despite swearing it off? Angelica Panganiban decides to gamble on love anew even after going through a painful breakup in “Exes Baggage,” where she reconnects with her ex-boyfriend Nix (Carlo Aquino). In “That Thing Called Tadhana,” two heartbroken individuals Mace (Angelica) and Anthony (JM De Guzman) unexpectedly fall for one another after opening up about the pain they endured during their previous relationships.

If you’re prioritizing self-love

Setting love aside to focus on your own happiness isn’t something to be ashamed of. In the case of college sweethearts Tin (Liza Soberano) and Raf (Enrique Gil) in “Alone Together,” Tin called it quits with him when she felt that their relationship was taking a toll on her dreams.

iWantTFC also offers more relatable stories about the pains of love and learning how to put yourself first in its original anthology series “Ampalaya Chronicles.” The series currently has three episodes - “Adik,” “Labyu, Hehe,” and “Me & Mrs. Cruz” - which tackle different themes such as one-sided love, falling for a best friend, and learning how to move on from a loved one.

If you’re falling hard for a friend

If you find yourself slowly falling in love with a friend, you’ll definitely be able to relate to “To Love Some Buddy” and “Isa Pa with Feelings.” In “To Love Some Buddy,” close friends Julius (Zanjoe Marudo) and Faith (Maja Salvador) give romance a shot after realizing that their deep connection could blossom into something more.

In “Isa Pa with Feelings,” the friendship of aspiring architect Mara (Maine Mendoza) and her deaf-mute neighbor Gali (Carlo Aquino) transitions into romance when they give each other new perspectives in life and love.

If you’re willing to risk everything for love

Age doesn’t matter when it comes to love in the iWantTFC original movie “Belle Douleur,” where Kit Thompson and Mylene Dizon break free from the constraints of society as they get entangled in a May-December affair, and the hit K-drama “Something in the Rain,” where Son Ye-jin falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother (Jung Hae-in) who is half her age.

iWantTFC subscribers can also feel the ‘kilig’ in the Pinoy boys’ love series “Love Beneath the Stars,” the sequel to the movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” as Luke (Keann Johnson) and Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) find the courage to fight for their romance. There are also new Thai series streaming on the platform such as “F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers” and the Thai BL “Enchanté.”

Enjoy movie night this Valentine’s season by watching on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and website (iwanttfc.com) and get easy access to iWantTFC's content library with its "watch now, register later" feature. Enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU and Amazon Fire streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV (in Australia), and VIDAA for select countries. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay. For the complete list of compatible devices, sign-in instructions, and account activation, visit https://iwanttfc.com/help#tfc-on-smart-tv.

TikTok mania

In celebration of Valentine's Day, TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, introduces a slew of exciting and local activities for the season of love. The TikTok community in the Philippines is invited to join in on the fun and engaging challenges with #TikTokPusuanMo kick starting all the fun:

Catch the TikTok Harana Music Line-up on February 14 featuring local artists such as Arthur Nery, Adie, Janine Tenoso and NOBITA where users can submit song dedication requests on TikTok and Twitter.

TikTok tap on their reliable news partners from our ever growing news vertical to share stories that touch on love, including inspiring local Filipino stories. On top of that, we encourage the community to share their love updates on life, personal, stories or even a narrations of love this 2022.

Meanwhile, in life you have your soul mate, in fitness you have your #SwoleMate. Grab your gym buddy and show us how you stay fit together. And if you don't have a #Swolemate yet, then you can invite others to Duet with your workout to become your #Swolemate this Valentine's Day. (Shared Workouts, Fitness Routine Challenges, Fitness Versus Challenges)

The community is encouraged to showcase their Valentine's Day efforts through cooking. Perhaps our TikTok community can share how they season their love for food, all with a heart theme tied to the challenge.

Netflix and chill

'Forecasting Love and Weather'

Starring Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Bak, Yura and directed by Cha Young Hun, written by Sun Young, the series is cheerful romance drama of people at the Korea Meteorological Administration who break, fall and get back on their feet every day streaming on February 12.

'Twenty Five Twenty One'

Streaming on February 12, directed by Jung Jeehyun, the series is starring Kim Tae-ri (Na Hee-do), Nam Joo-hyuk (Back Yi-jin), Kim Ji Yeon (Ko Yu-rim), Choi Hyun Wook (Moon Ji-woong) and Lee Ju Myoung (Ji Seung-wan).

Amid the turbulence of the East Asian Financial Crisis in 1998, the 22-year-old meets the 18-year-old. At the time, friendship was passionate; love was overwhelming; and despair, heart-wrenching. At 25 and 21, they fall in love. The story of five young people from 1998 to 2001, who thought they would be together forever.