Bitter? ‘Ampalaya’ ice cream, other Valentine’s Day 2022 treats to try

MANILA, Philippines — By end of January, "sweater weather" paves way to “sweeter weather” with the onset of Valentine’s Day.

Gone are the delightfully cool early mornings in Manila, making way for an unusually early hint of summer. With the arrival of Valentine’s Day, temperatures seem to rise even more, making us daydream of nothing much besides digging into sumptuous treats!

Whether as a gift for yourself or a loved one, here is a selection of options that could help you say “I love you” or “I love me” other than the usual chocolates-and-flowers combo.

Review: Eskimo pie straight out of the chiller

Chowking launches new social media promo for its famous siopao

Eskimo pie. The mere mention of those words conjures images of parka-garbed me basking in an endless field of snow. Eskimo pie is not an Eskimo invention but a positively delicious treat off Jack Frost Premium Ice Cream's menu which I got to try around Christmastime last year -- just a month or so after it was launched. Now, with the summery temperatures in February, it is again beckoning to me. To order or not to order -- that is the question.

One would think that such a decision is easy to make, what with these balmy afternoons that are fast becoming a daily occurrence (Valentine's Day is also coming up, and if there's one reason to go for a special gustatory treat to share with your dearest ones besides birthdays, Christmas, and graduation day, it has got to be Valentine's Day!). But in this age of endless choices (with sugar/ sugar-free, regular/gluten-free, instant/cold brew/French press/drip...), I find myself in a bit of a dilemma.

Does one go with what one has tried and found thoroughly pleasing? Or is it time for an adventure of sorts, a leap into the unknown? The Eskimo pie which kept me and my tastebuds joyful for several days was blueberry cheesecake -- it was much like enjoying a blueberry cheesecake, but immensely more satisfying. There's blueberry, there's cake, there's pie crust, and there's ice cream. Delicious and delightfully cold.

But do I stick to the same magnificent flavor, or do I set my sights on something new? Strawberry cheesecake does sound wonderful, too; same with Oreo cheesecake. However, since there's a barely consumed 300-gram dark chocolate bar in the fridge and a just-opened jar of choco-hazelnut sandwich spread in the kitchen cabinet, Oreo cheesecake will have to be eliminated in this round. It's between blueberry and strawberry then!

But then hold on, there's the lemon mint ice cream in the menu as well, and a flavor like peanut butter and jam ("PBJ") sounds mighty intriguing. Ah, decisions, decisions! I'd better stick to the ice cream pies for now and leave the purely ice cream option for when the summer temperature hits its peak in a couple of months. By then I hope to be enjoying a pint of that homemade ice cream from a hammock suspended between two coconut trees somewhere; serene lapping of ocean waves in the background. Or I could just be in my room, with the air-conditioner on full-blast, garbed in sweater and bonnet while taking spoonfuls of frozen treats amid my snow-filled fantasy.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day the Parisian way

Photo release Celebrate this season of hearts with a special edition Valentine’s Day collection

This Valentine’s Day, treat your friends and loved ones with decadent delights from Bizu Patisserie - your reliable purveyor of sweet French confections and dreamy desserts. Staying true to its name (Bizu is coined from Bisou, the French word for “kiss”), Bizu showcases your love and affection with delicious and beautifully packaged Valentine-themed treats for this special occasion.

Exclusive to this time of the year, the Romance Cake is a tempting creation made with layers of dark chocolate ganache, crème brûlée, and caramel generously topped with imported strawberries. You will definitely give in to the temptation of this super-moist and tart cake.

Celebrate this season of hearts with our special edition Valentine’s Day drip cake, La Vie en Rose (Life in Pink). Flavored with strawberry compote and rose essence and dripped with white chocolate ganache. This heart-shaped creation is decorated with lavish toppings of fresh strawberries, meringue, and petit Macaron de Paris. It should probably come with a warning: swoon worthy.

Also consider Bizu’s special Valentine’s Edition Macaron de Paris, dubbed “Valentin,” a bite-sized ruby-red delight of chocolate ganache with berry filling, dipped in chocolate playfully dusted with praline. Be sure to indulge your passion for our famous macarons by sampling (and gifting) the gourmet equivalent of a chocolate-covered kiss.

The Love Boxes are a modern take on the classic love letter. Show your love, whether you are near or far by sending a gift box filled with the best Bizu has to offer. Choose from four different Love Boxes and have them delivered in time for Valentine’s Day. The newest addition to the collection is the Lovestruck Box, a heart-shaped chocolate filled with pretzels, truffles, meringue kisses, and chocolate pearls for that added special touch! The box includes a wooden mallet to break open the treasure trove of sweet treats inside.

You may now order Bizu treats, cakes and dishes and view the full range of products by visiting www.bizu.ph or any of the Bizu branches located at Greenbelt2, Greenhills Promenade, Alabang Town Center, and Robinsons Magnolia. You may also call or text us at +639176273970 and have you orders delivered for the perfect lunch or dinner for Valentine’s Day or any day. The brand provides hassle-free delivery with its own delivery fleet.

Love at first bite

Photo release Honeybon is now accepting pre-orders of the Sweet Hearts Series

Love Month is getting a lighter and sweeter twist with Honeybon’s limited-edition Valentine collection meant to make your special someone smile.

The Sweet Hearts Series features two heart-shaped cakes symbolizing the decadent flavors of the season of love. It’s perfect for sharing with your significant other or a treat for yourself (because self-love should be normalized).

The award-winning Belgian Decadence Cake is Honeybon’s bestseller. Named as one of the best chocolate cakes in the metro, it has multiple layers of flourless and fudgy chocolate cake with creamy egg custard in between. The entire cake is then covered with rich chocolate ganache and topped with chocolate ganache rosettes. This will make any chocoholic fall in love at first bite.

If you’re looking for a fruity indulgence to show your thoughtfulness, Strawberry Fields Shortcake won’t let you down. It has two layers of pillowy sponge cake filled with cream and slices of fresh strawberries in between. The cake is covered with more strawberry cream and topped with whole fresh strawberries.

Honeybon is now accepting pre-orders of the Sweet Hearts Series via www.honeybon.ph and at their stores in SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and Festival Mall in Alabang. The limited edition cake series is available for the whole month of February.

Opening on Valentine’s Day

Photo release Welcoming the new year with a new store, Panda Express, an American Chinese dining concept, is set to open its first Delivery and Take-out store in Quezon City on February 14.

Jollibee Group’s Panda Express opens its first delivery and take-out store in Quezon City to expand the brand’s delivery coverage.

Welcoming the new year with a new store, Panda Express, an American Chinese dining concept, is set to open its first Delivery and Take-out store in Quezon City on February 14.

Located in Don Antonio, Brgy. Holy Spirit, Commonwealth, Quezon City, the new Panda Express Delivery and Take-out store will focus solely on cooking and fulfilling online and take-out orders, providing more convenient access to guests across Metro Manila’s most populous city while maintaining the same food safety and quality standards that the restaurant is known for.

“We have seen the evolving needs of our customers during the pandemic, and strengthening our Delivery and Take-out channels is the first step in providing speedy dining solutions to serve the increasing demand for off-premise consumption,” said Allan Tan, Marketing Head of Jollibee Group Foreign Franchised Brands.

The Delivery and Take-out restaurant is optimized with new efficient equipment that will help Panda Express associates prepare freshly made, delicious American Chinese dishes more quickly and improve the brand’s delivery coverage, resulting in shorter delivery times and better customer experience. The delivery coverage includes select areas of Valenzuela, Marikina, Caloocan and Quezon City.

Panda Express makes it easy to celebrate and share meaningful moments with family and friends through the Family and Party Trays. Order all of your Panda favorites, including its bestselling The Original Orange Chicken, a crispy chicken dish wok-tossed in a sweet and tangy sauce; crowd favorite Honey Walnut Shrimp, made with large, crispy tempura-battered shrimp, wok-tossed in a honey sauce and topped with glazed walnuts; and Black Pepper Steak, a delicious and comforting entree, made with tender steak slices and freshly chopped vegetables like string beans, onions, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a flavorful black pepper sauce.

Celebrate every kind of love with sweet specials



Photo release Leading up to the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Max’s is offering a special Bound for Love bundle

Max’s Restaurant, the iconic Filipino restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken, is celebrating the month of love with sweet deals for all loved ones. Whether to show appreciation to friends, co-workers, family, or a romantic partner, these treats can make anyone’s day.

Leading up to the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Max’s is offering a special Bound for Love bundle composed of various Max’s favorites plus a special cake to match the occasion. For each set, customers get a Red Velvet Mini Cake from Max’s Corner Bakery. The brand brings back this sumptuous cake with an alluring new design for a limited time only. Indulge in this moist red velvet cake slathered with a rich cream cheese frosting and topped with a hand-crafted heart garnish sculpted out of premium dark chocolate. Capping off Max’s meals with this decadent dessert might delight.

With every set order perfect for two, guests can enjoy the following: Bound in Love Bundle 1 (Half Chicken, Flavored Rice, Lumpiang Shanghai 2 pcs., 350ml beverages, 5-inch Red Velvet Mini Cake); Bound in Love Bundle 2 (Half Chicken, Lumpiang Shanghai, Sinigang na Tiyan ng Bangus, Plain Rice, 2 Sides Dishes Eggplant Tofu and Corn Sisig; 2 pcs. 350ml beverages; 5-inch Red Velvet Mini Cake).

Customers may also purchase the cake separately for P399 for dine-in. Those who order in advance from February 5 to 11 for delivery on February 12 to 14 will get a free Buko Pandan Tub. The bundles can be ordered for dine-in, take-out, and delivery until February 28 only. The Red Velvet Mini Cake is available in Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan. Orders can also be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000.

Share love the Assumption way

Cheese Tart and Mille Crepe inspired by Assumption school's famous tart

This Valentine season, Assumption College High School Class 1999, in collaboration with premium dessert boutique Paper Moon Café, has created a dessert inspired by The Assumption’s favorite treat – the famous Assumption Tart.

Available for a limited time only, indulge in the sweet-tangy tropical flavor of freshly-made guava campote in Mille Crepe and Cheese Tart. Mille Crepe needs at least a two-day lead for orders. Order via Papermoon.com.ph or call 0917-1700643 or 0917-6250771. Available for pick-up and delivery.

New year, new ‘Best Taco in Town’

Photo release For the adventurous souls, add some kick with the Spicy Best Taco in Town now made hotter with a dash of cayenne powder.

Pancake House is starting the year with new creations of its classic crunchy snack. Best Taco in Town, their take on the famous colorful south of the border Mexican treat, has been a fan favorite for years and is now getting its much-awaited varieties.

For the adventurous souls, add some kick with the Spicy Best Taco in Town now made hotter with a dash of cayenne powder. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative, fret not because the plant-based Best Taco in Town is for you. Pancake House partnered with The Vegetarian Butcher to create a 100% plant-based mince, that is high in protein and with no MSG added, used as the filling alternative for the taco.

Then, end your comfort meal with their first-ever dessert taco in Banana Nutella Taco. Their signature taco shell is filled with everyone’s favorite hazelnut spread, Nutella, together with whipped cream, fresh bananas, and sprinkled with chocolate and powdered sugar. It will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. All three tacos start at P99 each.

The restaurant chain is likewise introducing bite-sized versions of their tacos. The Best Taco Bites in Town is available in classic and spicy, and the decadent Banana Nutella Taco is also getting its own bite-sized variety. Share these little bites filled with colorful flavors, starting at P79.

Now available in all Pancake House stores nationwide and for a limited time only until March 31, visit your nearest branch today or have it delivered to your doorstep by calling 888-79000 or ordering online through delivery.pancakehouse.com.ph, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

Say ‘I do’ to doughnuts

Photo release Now available until February 14 only, the Dreamy Valentine’s Collection doughnuts start at P59 a piece.

Krispy Kreme is welcoming this season of love with the new Dreamy Valentine’s Collection that features three of its world-famous, yeast-raised, heart-shaped doughnuts filled with your choice of a fruit puree & vanilla kreme or a white chocolate crunch, dressed in the prettiest colors you can imagine. The search is over as the Home of the Originals has found the doughnut of your dreams. Sweet and just as beautiful, these new Original creations are sure to be the prettiest treat for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Now available until February 14 only, the Dreamy Valentine’s Collection doughnuts start at P59 a piece. You can also order them in a box of six or even a dozen. The flavors include: Strawberries & Kreme Heart - filled with a plump strawberry puree and vanilla strawberry kreme filling, dipped in white chocolate and a strawberry glaze, and drizzled with vanilla icing; Blueberries & Kreme Heart - filled with a rich blueberry puree and vanilla blueberry kreme filling, delightfully dipped in blueberry white chocolate, and drizzled with vanilla icing and sprinkled with silver dragees; and White Chocolate & Almonds Heart - filled with white chocolate crunch, dipped in white chocolate, topped with roasted almonds, and drizzled with gold glitter jelly.

“Dreamy colors are definitely in, so we wanted to create a lovely treat that is as sweet and beautiful as each and every Original. We also made sure that it tastes just as good as it looks! Whether it’s for yourself, a friend, a family member, or your partner, the Dreamy Valentine’s Collection is a reminder of our commitment to continue spreading joy and love with every bite,” said Ysabel Cruz, Marketing Manager of Krispy Kreme.

your nearest branch today, or have it delivered to your doorstep by calling 888-79000 or ordering online through now.krispykreme.com.ph, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

‘Ampalaya’ ice cream and more

Photo release It's February once again, and that means the return of what has become our most anticipated annual event: The Sebastian's Valentine's Ice Cream Collection.

Every year, the brand releases a collection that always has the same four flavors: Matinong Girlfriend, Matinong Boyfriend, Closure and Unresolved Issues. With one exception, the flavors change every year but the names remain the same. This line is aimed for the unattached this February as they can say they found a Boyfriend/Girlfriend/Closure at Sebastian’s (or confronted their unresolved issues).

The flavors this year are:

Matinong Boyfriend is always based on fruit with an emphasis on finesse and balance, this year's MBF is a Banana Ice Cream made with fresh lacatan bananas at the peak of ripeness, with a Nutella Fudge Ripple, crispy banana chips and real banana slices dipped in Nutella. Bananas and Nutella is one of our favorite flavor combinations and this Ice Cream is the ultimate expression of that.

is always based on fruit with an emphasis on finesse and balance, this year's MBF is a Banana Ice Cream made with fresh lacatan bananas at the peak of ripeness, with a Nutella Fudge Ripple, crispy banana chips and real banana slices dipped in Nutella. Bananas and Nutella is one of our favorite flavor combinations and this Ice Cream is the ultimate expression of that. Matinong Girlfriend has a “more is more” aesthetic with an eye towards salty sweet snacks. This year, MGF is a Vanilla Malt Ice Cream with double swirls of Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge, and loaded with Peanut butter-filled pretzels dipped in chocolate. Inspired by the original version of Ben & Jerry's 'Chubby Hubby' Ice Cream (the current version uses ordinary pretzels and not peanut butter stuffed ones).

has a “more is more” aesthetic with an eye towards salty sweet snacks. This year, MGF is a Vanilla Malt Ice Cream with double swirls of Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge, and loaded with Peanut butter-filled pretzels dipped in chocolate. Inspired by the original version of Ben & Jerry's 'Chubby Hubby' Ice Cream (the current version uses ordinary pretzels and not peanut butter stuffed ones). Inspired by wellness and self-care, Closure is always a tea-based Ice Cream with a smooth, chunkless texture. This year's version is a Honey Ginger Tea Ice Cream made by infusing our Ice Cream base with fresh ginger and black tea leaves and sweetening it with honey. inspired by Ottogi Honey Ginger Tea.

is always a tea-based Ice Cream with a smooth, chunkless texture. This year's version is a Honey Ginger Tea Ice Cream made by infusing our Ice Cream base with fresh ginger and black tea leaves and sweetening it with honey. inspired by Ottogi Honey Ginger Tea. Unresolved Issues - a joke flavor we do every year which is Ampalaya Sorbet with Candied Ampalaya bits. It tastes exactly what you imagine it would taste like and it stays the same, unchanged every year. The Bitterness of being unable to move on personified. We put this on sale every year but don't really expect anyone to actually buy it (but some do!).

The Valentine Ice Cream collection is now available at sebastiansicecream.com.

New Detroit-style pizza flavors

Photo release The Detroit Style pizza is made richer with a heaping of tomato sauce on top to balance the cheesy pizza.

Craving for something out-of-ordinary? Switch up your usual pizza fix with the new mouthwatering flavors of Detroit-Style Pizza from Corner Pizza: Super Hawaiian and The Everything Pizza.

Get a taste of the tropics with the new Super Hawaiian, baked with 50% more cheese and abundantly topped with pineapples, ham, and bacon bits for that sweet and savory flavor.

Can’t decide which toppings to match your vibe? You can have everything you love about pizza with The Everything Pizza as your new favorite. It is generously topped with flavorful premium ground beef, ham, bacon bits, sausage, and pepperoni to perfectly suit every true pizza lover’s taste.

For loyal and biggest fans of the classic pepperoni topping, you can still enjoy your go-to pizza flavor generously topped with 50 flavorful pepperoni slices on a chewy and cheese-crusted pizza layered with rich tomato sauce.

Each flavor gives an extra cheesy pizza experience, with its chewy crust that balances its rich sauce toppings. These Detroit Style Pizza flavors are sure to satisfy your taste buds and leave you craving for more. The Detroit Style pizza sets itself apart from traditional style pizzas with its distinctive rectangular shape, cheesy crusted edge, and layered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The pizza crust is made extra thick and has edge-to-edge toppings. The Detroit Style pizza is made richer with a heaping of tomato sauce on top to balance the cheesy pizza. You can grab a box available through take-out, pickup, and delivery. Call 8-555-9000 or visit www.cornerpizza.com.ph or order via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Pie for your cutie pie

Need a hug? Ain’t Bakehouse offers “comfort pies” like the Cheez Corn Pie, made of savory meat, mushrooms, corn, sweet onions and cheese.

A nostalgic Pinoy flavor, the Vigan Sausage Egg Pie contains garlicy longganisa.

Pies come with Peri-Peri Sauce, a versatile, made-from-scratch sauce for any dish with its spicy, sour, a little sweet and salty flavor.

To order, send a private message via @aint_bh on Instagram or Viber 0966-7463008.

Drink up for love

Photo release Pepsi looked at Twitter insights on K-pop and P-pop, then used these to highlight content about Blackpink and SB19. From these insights, the brand knew what type of content their target market (young millennials and Gen Z 16-25 years old) was looking for.

Someone once said that having a Twitter account is like talking to yourself, hoping someone will join in.

Not everyone is lucky to have a following on Twitter. Even many brands have difficulty finding a corner of Twitter where they can convey their messages to the right audience.

Beverage giant Pepsi is one of the most talked about brands on social media, specifically Twitter, and is the most hyped in the beverage/drink category. In 2020, Pepsi was the only non-tech brand in the Top 10 of the Most Tweeted Brands for the year, alongside brands such as Spotify, Apple, Netflix, Lazada, and Shopee. This was achieved with an advertising budget lower than that of other big beverage brands as seen in a study. This is called connecting with your audience. Forward to 2021, the buzz about Pepsi continues online with content that’s relevant and always timely.

"What makes a content stand out is its cultural relevance; if the community shares the same sentiments and if it echoes the conversations prevailing at the moment. In Pepsi's case, they were able to cut through the noise by incorporating the language of their target audience and tapping the right people to get it across," shares Tina Pang - Head of Client Solutions, Southeast Asia, Twitter.

Pepsi's campaigns, which include the viral “Pepsi Hit Sa Sarap,” are innovative yet traditional. For the Hit Sa Sarap campaign, the brand emphasized the importance of enjoying meals with family and friends. The campaign included giant screens on the streets of LA and New York featuring the faces of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, SB19, Mimiyuuuh, and Ricci Rivero.

"At a time when consumers have the full power to determine what goes viral, it is not enough for people to enjoy our advertising material. Our communications need to stand out and be captivating for consumers to share, post, tweet, and pin. They need to love it," said Gutzee Segura, CSD Marketing Lead, PepsiCo PH.

As a brand, Pepsi is attuned to what is happening on Twitter. It listens to what its audience is saying and responds to what it sees as relevant content.

As Segura put it, "It boils down to knowing what your target market wants, what they’re looking for, and serving that to them."

"People are keeping it real on Twitter, so these conversations definitely give a brand its much needed boost on awareness or engagement and in a way, in driving purchase intention, and sales," said Pang.

Pepsi looked at Twitter insights on K-pop and P-pop, then used these to highlight content about Blackpink and SB19. From these insights, the brand knew what type of content their target market (young millennials and Gen Z 16-25 years old) was looking for. This target market values its online identity, being digital natives.

"Being at the prime of their youth, they always want to enjoy and maximize life’s experiences. However, given the pandemic, these experiences have been limited to in-home activities so Pepsi provides them with the experiences that satisfies their need for variety, novelty, and excitement from their usual days," said Segura.

According to Kantar, 91% of Pepsi's target market drink carbonated drinks so the brand's endorsers and brand ambassadors are selected based on who best personifies the brand’s personality, values, and purpose.

Blackpink was chosen because the group has a youthful attitude and zest for life that perfectly embodies the Pepsi brand.

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, SB19, Ricci Rivero, Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena, and Mimiyuuuh were picked because their young fans are inspired by their success, hard work, and positive attitude.

"Our endorsers and brand ambassadors serve as a seamless extension of Pepsi and help amplify our story," mentioned Segura.

A brand's social media presence plays a critical role in establishing its identity and Pepsi has succeeded in establishing itself as brand with a fun and youthful vibe that aims to push the next generation to reach their goals and dreams.

Sugar-free for your sweet

GIDC GIDC is among the firms giving love and support to COVID-19 frontliners

For the health-conscious and not into sweets, Glorious Industrial & Development Corporation (GIDC) has been certified by the Food and Drug Administration and recognized as the Philippines’ first Stevia Company for promoting stevia, which has zero calories, zero cholesterol, zero fat, zero carbohydrates and zero sodium. Stevia has zero Glycemic Index – this means it has no effect in blood sugar levels unlike sugar and other sweeteners.

As a social enterprise, GIDC offers products such as Glorious Blend Coffee and Sweet & Fit Stevia, wherein every purchase supports scholars across the country, aims to give a better future to farmers and contribute to nationwide tree planting project.

