Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino star in ABS-CBN's first ever YouTube series
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 12:10pm





 
Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino star in ABS-CBN's first ever YouTube series
Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in the Philippines, ABS-CBN announced its partnership with YouTube to develop and produce a new original series that will stream exclusively on the video streaming platform.


The collab series is titled “How to Move On in 30 Days,” starring Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino.



The series will premiere on YouTube this 2022. The co-production deal with YouTube is the latest initiative of ABS-CBN to expand its digital content offerings to reach more audiences online. 


ABS-CBN has been streaming its live and on-demand shows via Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube. It also offers “Made for YouTube” entertainment, lifestyle, and music shows, and ABS-CBN Superview, which offers free streaming of hit movies.


The digital shows are all viewed on ABS-CBN Entertainment Channel on YouTube, claimed to be the most subscribed with 38 million subscribers and the most viewed channel with 45 billion views in Southeast Asia.


In “How to Move On in 30 Days,” Maris is unceremoniously dumped by her ex-boyfriend and promises to move on from him within 30 days. She chronicles her healing journey on her own vlog. She later hires Carlo as her fictitious boyfriend, with the intention of fully recovering from her heartbreak within 30 days.


The series is directed by Benedict Mique and Dick Lindayag. It also stars Albie Casiño, John Lapus, Jai Agpangan, Sachzna Laparan, Kyo Quijano, Sherry Lara, Poppert Bernadas, Hanie Harrar, Elyson De Dios, and James Bello.


