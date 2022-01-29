Trina Candaza writes cryptic post fueling rocky relationship with Carlo Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Carlo Aquino's partner Trina Candaza wrote a cryptic post on social media, fueling speculation that the couple’s relationship is on the rocks.

In her official Facebook page, Trina talked about one's worth to a partner and hinted about a third party.

“You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya 'pag wala ka na sa kanya,” she said.

“Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae… 'Wag na kayo umasang magbabago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo, hindi na yan magbabago,” she added.

The couple still follow each other on Instagram.

Carlo and Trina were reported dating back in January 2019. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child Enola Mithi.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com in March 2021, Carlo said that they are already planning to get married.

“Napag-uusapan na. Sa ngayon mahirap dahil pandemic baka next year siguro or 'pag nakapag-ipon-ipon pa ng kaunti,” he said.

He, however, said that there are no plans for baby number two yet.

“Wala pa. Enjoyin muna namin 'to since first baby. Tsaka ang gusto ko talagang first baby, babae. Babae kasi inisip ko na kahit papano mas responsible. So 'pag nagkaroon ng lalaki, aalagan niya pa rin,” Carlo said.