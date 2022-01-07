Karen Davila misses 'TV Patrol' return to free TV due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila revealed that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19.

She announced the news during her interview with Dr. Tony Leachon in ABS-CBN’s "Headstart."

“I think it’s the perfect opportunity for me to also share with the public that my own family tested positive for COVID. We are COVID positive after we arrived from the holidays this coming new year,” she said at the start of the interview.

“We are recovering quite well but many families could be suffering as they quarantine from home,” she added.

In an Instagram post earlier today, Karen addressed those asking why she was seen at the launch of "TV Patrol" news' return to free TV via A2Z channel.

"Many of you have asked why I wasn’t on TVPatrol for our free TV @a2zchannel11 launch. Five days ago, our family tested POSITIVE for COVID19. Our 14 yr old son Lucas first tested positive on antigen and we immediately took an RT PCR test as a family," she shared.

"Praise God our symptoms are MILD and I believe that is because we have all been vaccinated & 2 have us have had booster shots."

Although Karen's kids had fever, cough and sore throat, and the broadcaster herself had fatigue and a lump in her throat, she said they are recovering well.

"Lucas completed his vaccinations last October. David & I had booster shots last Dec 18. My husband DJ is fully vaccinated & has yet to take his booster shots. Our kids had fever, a scratchy throat, coughing. I experienced fatigue & a lump in my throat. Thank God we are all recovering very well! Thank you @lifecoreph for your effective protocol."

Despite her ordeal, Karen still manages to take care of her family and even work from home.

"I am extremely grateful that while I was taking care of the kids day & night, I was still able to do #ANCHeadstart in the mornings. I have learned to treasure this quiet time at home for prayer, healing & resting. Praise God for being with us every step of the way. We love you Lord."

