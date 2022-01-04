'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV

In its official Facebook page, 'TV Patrol' announced its free TV comeback.

MANILA, Philippines — After almost two years since it went off-air, ABS-CBN news program “TV Patrol” is now back on free TV through A2Z channel.

In its official Facebook page, "TV Patrol" announced its comeback.

“Good news, Kapamilya! Mas marami pang puwedeng makapanood ng mga pinakabagong balita na hatid ng 'TV Patrol',” it wrote.

“Panoorin ang 'TV Patrol' tuwing alas-6:30 ng gabi mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes sa A2Z Channel,” it added.

Social media users expressed their excitement on the return of the news program to free TV.

“Ay salamat naman, ito yung inaabangan namin ni mama na magka roon ng Tv Patrol sa a2z para di na talaga maka open sa kabila. #KapamilyaForever,” Eigid Sanucab Anilasreg commented on the post.

“Finally TV patrol is back on free TV. I don't need to watch it in Youtube. The other network's news that claims they are number one kuno is annoying to watch. Paulit ulit na balita at palaging nagkakamali ang reporting. LoL,” Jaycee Santos commented.

RELATED: ABS-CBN respects Julius Babao's alleged move to join wife Christine Bersola in TV5