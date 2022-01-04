

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 10:03am





 
'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV
In its official Facebook page, 'TV Patrol' announced its free TV comeback.
Screengrab from ABS-CBN News YouTube channel
 


MANILA, Philippines — After almost two years since it went off-air, ABS-CBN news program “TV Patrol” is now back on free TV through A2Z channel. 


In its official Facebook page, "TV Patrol" announced its comeback.


“Good news, Kapamilya! Mas marami pang puwedeng makapanood ng mga pinakabagong balita na hatid ng 'TV Patrol',” it wrote. 


“Panoorin ang 'TV Patrol' tuwing alas-6:30 ng gabi mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes sa A2Z Channel,” it added. 


 




 


Social media users expressed their excitement on the return of the news program to free TV. 


“Ay salamat naman, ito yung inaabangan namin ni mama na magka roon ng Tv Patrol sa a2z para di na talaga maka open sa kabila. #KapamilyaForever,” Eigid Sanucab Anilasreg commented on the post. 


“Finally TV patrol is back on free TV. I don't need to watch it in Youtube. The other network's news that claims they are number one kuno is annoying to watch. Paulit ulit na balita at palaging nagkakamali ang reporting. LoL,” Jaycee Santos commented. 


RELATEDABS-CBN respects Julius Babao's alleged move to join wife Christine Bersola in TV5


 










 









TV PATROL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending





 
Latest














Trending







'Don't abuse that love': Maxene Magalona shares cryptic post amid split rumors with Rob Mananquil







'Don't abuse that love': Maxene Magalona shares cryptic post amid split rumors with Rob Mananquil



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
1 day ago 


Actress Maxene Magalona sparked rumors of allegedly splitting with husband, model and musician Robby Mananquil, after dropping...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Tara Boracay as a friend': Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew







'Tara Boracay as a friend': Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


Kapuso actor Paolo Contis and actress Yen Santos are trending again after they were spotted at the airport on their way to...








Entertainment
fbtw













ABS-CBN respects Julius Babao's alleged move to join wife Christine Bersola in TV5







ABS-CBN respects Julius Babao's alleged move to join wife Christine Bersola in TV5



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
21 hours ago 


Veteran broadcaster Julius Babao tearfully recalled his best years in ABS-CBN in a YouTube vlog titled "My Last Day in...








Entertainment
fbtw













Julius Babao bids ABS-CBN goodbye after 28 years







Julius Babao bids ABS-CBN goodbye after 28 years



By Lyka Nicart |
1 day ago 


Julius Babao has officially left the Kapamilya network after 28 years.








Entertainment
fbtw













Showbiz couples who brought kilig, heartache in 2021







Showbiz couples who brought kilig, heartache in 2021



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
1 day ago 


In the year that was, showbiz couples made us believe in love, while others broke our hearts.








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Iya Villania, Drew Arellano expecting 3rd baby boy, 4th child







Iya Villania, Drew Arellano expecting 3rd baby boy, 4th child



By Jan Milo Severo |
16 minutes ago 


Celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano are expecting their fourth child together. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Sarmiento's explanation for breakup







'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Sarmiento's explanation for breakup



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has confirmed her breakup with fiancé Mel Sarmiento.








Entertainment
fbtw













Stellar sounds of 2021


 




Stellar sounds of 2021



By Baby A. Gil |
10 hours ago 


I came across a post a few days ago that said, “The best time machine is a song.” How true indeed. Nothing evokes...








Entertainment
fbtw













Mano Po Legacy: A gathering of veteran and promising stars







Mano Po Legacy: A gathering of veteran and promising stars



By Jerry Donato |
10 hours ago 


These stars, who represent different generations of talent, form the ensemble acting of Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune....








Entertainment
fbtw













Kun Maupay Man it Panahon: Parallels of misfortune







Kun Maupay Man it Panahon: Parallels of misfortune



By Juaniyo Arcellana |
10 hours ago 


Certainly Kun Maupay is not your regular film fest fare, but MMFF’s latest edition and first in actual theaters since...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with