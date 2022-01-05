

















































 
























Paulo Avelino breaks silence over real score with Janine Gutierrez
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 8:53am





 
Paulo Avelino breaks silence over real score with Janine Gutierrez
"Shooting day with Janine Gutierrez," reads the photo posted by Paulo's official Facebook account on Jan. 6, 2020 evening.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino revealed that he is just waiting for Janine Gutierrez to be ready for him to court her. 


In the finale virtual press conference of their hit series “Marry Me, Marry You,” Janine and Paulo were asked by veteran showbiz columnist Jun Lalin if they are next to fall in love in the series after Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano. 


“Gusto ko lang sumagot na lahat kami ay naiinggit kay Miss Pie at Tito Edu 'pag nakikita namin silang magkasama. Walang tatalo sa ka-sweetan nila,” Janine answered.  


“Si Janine lang naman hinihintay lagi e. So tignan natin kung hindi kami masyadong busy this year. May sari-sarili din kaming gagawin for this year,” he said.  


Paulo revealed in the previous press conference of the series that he and Janine had a dating history before the actress' relationship with Rayver. 


"Kasi, parang… kumbaga… alam ko, itatanggi na naman ako ni Janine. Lumabas na kami dati, hindi lang…" Paulo said.


"Kung mangyayari ngayon, kung ngayon ang pagkakataon na ito na single siya and single din ako, e, di… OK," he added.


