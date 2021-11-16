
































































 




   







   















Rayver Cruz, Janine Gutierrez allegedly split; Paulo Avelino admits past with Janine
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 3:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Rayver Cruz and Janine Gutierrez have reportedly broken up. 



According to a Philippine Entertainment Portal report, the couple called it quits after five years of dating because of lack of time for each other. 



The report also said that there are no third party involved in the split. 



At the recent press conference for the series, Paulo revealed that he and Janine had a dating history before the actress' relationship with Rayver. 



"Kasi, parang… kumbaga… alam ko, itatanggi na naman ako ni Janine. Lumabas na kami dati, hindi lang…" Paulo said.



"Kung mangyayari ngayon, kung ngayon ang pagkakataon na ito na single siya and single din ako, e, di… OK," he added. 



Rayver also deleted photos of Janine in his Instagram account, fueling speculations that they really broke up. The two, however, still follow each other on Instagram as of press time.



