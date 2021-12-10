
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez wins Miss World 2021 Head-to-Head Challenge 1st round
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 3:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines'Â Tracy Maureen Perez wins Miss World 2021 Head-to-Head Challenge 1st round
Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez
Tracy Maureen Perez, @themarknetodiaz via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' bet Tracy Maureen Perez wins the first round of the Head-to-Head Challenge fast-track event of Miss World 2021.



During the challenge, she spoke about using her platform to “help people see the little miracles in their lives.”



In the head-to-head challenge, the candidates were grouped in batches of six, except for the last group which only had three. The groupings were called out by reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica and current Mr. World Jack Heslewood of England at the picturesque Hyatt Regency in Rio Grande.



Tracy was in Group 11 with the candidates from China, France, Gibraltar, Puerto Rico, and Slovenia.



During the group's forum, Tracy was asked by Toni Singh the question, "If you woke up tomorrow and gained any ability, what would it be and why?"



"By tomorrow, I would love to learn, understand, and be able to speak not just one language but all the languages all over the world. Being here in Miss World, I realized, that while the language of love and kindness is universal for all of us, it would be a bit more amazing if we could really talk freely and understand each other - and not hold back because of cultural differences or language barriers.



"And I think that also goes for the rest of the world, if everyone of us understood each other - if everyone of us really communicate with each other and say what we need, what we want - then we will definitely live in a world where no one is left behind. Every one could speak up; everyone is heard, especially the under-represented and the under-privileged.



"Once again, we will live in a world where negativity is nowhere to be found," was Tracy's very eloquent response. She is touted to win her group's challenge and compete with other group winners for a chance to be fast-tracked to the semifinals.



Meanwhile, fans and supporters could also vote for Tracy, for free, to win the Multimedia fast track, as well. Simply download/install the Mobstar app on Google Play or Apple Store then sign in with your social media accounts. Search for @TracyMaureenPerez and follow our queen. Simply 'Like' all of her photos. 1 'Like' is equal to 1 vote. This is not a paid voting, so vote all you want.



For her national costume, Tracy will be wearing a bloom-filled ensemble created by Cebu-based designer Axel Que - the same one who also made Bea's costume for the Miss Universe pageant.



To date, over two billion viewers have witnessed the display of the candidates' gift of gab in the Head-to-Head Challenge. The winner of this event will automatically qualify for the semifinal round. Tracy has to win in two more Head-to-Head Challenge rounds to qualify for the semi-finals.



Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show on December 16.



RELATED: Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

