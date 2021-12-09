
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 11:58am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges
Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez
Tracy Maureen Perez, @themarknetodiaz via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With just a week left to the final show, the Miss World 2021 has rolled out most of its fast track challenges, the most recent being the Top Model competition.



For this challenge, Miss World-Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez wore a stunning yellow "Ylang Ylang"-inspired evening gown that gained approval from the Puerto Rican audience.



Like the Top Model challenge, the Multimedia and Head-to-Head challenges allow a candidate to automatically land in the semifinal round should she win any of the fast track competitions.



Our very own candidate has a chance to win any of the challenges, particularly the Head-to-Head and Multimedia challenges. But she needs fan votes to achieve that end.



There are three ways to vote for Tracy:



First is through the Mobstar app. After installing it through the Apple IOS or Google Play store, create an account. Then search for @tracymaureenperez (look for the one with the red check mark), her official account handle for Miss World 2021. Voting in Mobstar is unlimited and free so like all her posted photos. 1 Like = 1 Vote!



Second, you may also vote for Tracy on the Miss World Facebook page. And lastly, you can also vote for her on the Miss World website.



Meanwhile, the Miss World 2021 candidates all came together to express themselves with art through hand painting face masks as a tribute to those severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



While Tracy is deeply immersed in the pre-pageant activities, her co-winner in the 2021 Miss World-Philippines pageant, Tatyana Austria, will be flying to Egypt to compete in the forthcoming Miss Teen International search in Cairo on December 22. Reigning titleholder Roberta Tamondong, also from the Philippines, is already in Egypt in preparation for the coronation night. Tatiana is going for another win to achieve a back-to-back victory for the country.



Catch the live broadcast of the Miss World 2021 on December 17, 8 a.m. (Philippine time) or its replay at 10 p.m. on CNN Philippines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

