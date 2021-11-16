Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo wear matching tuxedos for garden wedding

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo at their garden wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo tied the knot in a simple garden ceremony.

In her official Facebook page yesterday, Jennylyn posted a photo of her with Dennis at their garden wedding. They seemed to be wearing matching white tuxedos.

"Forever, you & me," Jennylyn captioned the post with two heart emojis.

She, however, deleted it but fans of the actress screenshot the post.

The two announced their engagement last October 28. They also announced that they are having a baby.

