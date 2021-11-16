
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo wear matching tuxedos for garden wedding
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 11:42am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo wear matching tuxedos for garden wedding
Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo at their garden wedding
Jennylyn Mercado via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo tied the knot in a simple garden ceremony. 



In her official Facebook page yesterday, Jennylyn posted a photo of her with Dennis at their garden wedding. They seemed to be wearing matching white tuxedos.



"Forever, you & me," Jennylyn captioned the post with two heart emojis. 



She, however, deleted it but fans of the actress screenshot the post. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Jen Mercado (@mercadojenny)








 



The two announced their engagement last October 28. They also announced that they are having a baby. 



RELATEDJennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo announce engagement, expecting baby


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CELEBRITY WEDDINGS
                                                      DENNIS TRILLO
                                                      JENNYLYN MERCADO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Two Taylor Lautners': Taylor Lautner to marry Taylor Dome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Two Taylor Lautners': Taylor Lautner to marry Taylor Dome


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Twilight” hunk Taylor Lautner showed the giant sparkler he gave his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed that she and YouTube star Wil Dasovich have broken up.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her mom Meriam slept with her and husband Derek Ramsay in their wedding night.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Samantha Panlilio in Miss Grand International 2021 top 10 poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Samantha Panlilio in Miss Grand International 2021 top 10 poll


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio was "grandly" sent off by her Binibini sisters and members...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1-billion cyber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman &lsquo;crafts show&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman ‘crafts show’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Eliza Romualdez Valtos and I have been friends since she was an ANC news anchor in the ‘90s. She is now a wife and mother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inside Coldplay&rsquo;s imaginary universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inside Coldplay’s imaginary universe


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Coldplay takes us to a voyage across the cosmos in their new album Music Of The Spheres.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Heart not leaving acting, just exploring creativity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heart not leaving acting, just exploring creativity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Heart Evangelista remains connected with acting as her work in I Left My Heart in Sorsogon will show starting tonight.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Disney+ further expanding their Asian market by launching in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is highly anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 M&aring;neskin: Rock music is coming back!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Måneskin: Rock music is coming back!


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Måneskin believes that rock music is coming back.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with