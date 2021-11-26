
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Chito Roño explains how Janella Salvador bagged Valentina role
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 12:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Chito RoÃ±o explains how Janella Salvador bagged Valentina role
Janella Salvador (left) and Jane De Leon star in 'Darna: The TV Series'
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The cameras have started rolling for “Darna: The TV Series,” which recently named Janella Salvador as the actress who will play the main villain Valentina.



The series’ director, Chito Roño, shared in an emailed statement that he believes Janella can give justice to the character who will be enveloped in deep mystery.





“We’re modernizing Valentina this time. Totally kakaiba sa dating Valentina!” he avowed.



The box-office director also said that viewers can anticipate a modern-day supervillain in the show that is set to premiere in 2022.



According to him, Janella was picked for her impressive audition performance. 



“I haven’t really seen her [Janella] that much except for when she auditioned and I was kinda impressed. Hindi ako na-disappoint sa audition niya,” the director shared. “I think she would do justice to the character of Valentina. Janella would not only be capable but also interesting to do that different kind of character.”



Meanwhile, a newly dropped behind-the-scenes video by JRB Creative Production gave a sneak peek at the character of Narda, the human alter ego of Darna portrayed by Jane De Leon.



The series’ lead star, Jane De Leon, also celebrated her 23rd birthday last November 22 on the set and shared her excitement in working with her new “Darna” family.



“Excited but nervous” was how Jane described her feelings over the realization that the project is now finally pushing through. The actress also admitted shedding tears of joy at her first fitting of the Darna costume. In preparation for her role, Jane said she is on a diet as well as undergoing physical trainings.



Though excited for the utilization of modern technology to highlight the fantasy component of the story, Roño said he envisions his Darna to be more “gritty,” explaining: “I want ‘Darna’ to be less soapy, more real — but retain the character to be bigger than life, and obviously different from everybody else.”



Joining Jane (Darna/Narda) and previously announced cast member Iza Calzado (the “First Darna”/Leonor Custodio) are Kapamilya actors Zaijian who is set to play the famed character of Ding—Narda/Darna’s younger brother and sidekick—while Joshua was confirmed to be the show’s male lead who will portray the role of police officer and EMT Brian Samonte Robles.



Also revealed to be part of the cast are Kiko Estrada, Rio Locsin, Simon Ibarra, Levi Ignacio, Richard Quan, Joj Agpangan, Zeppi Borromeo, Mark Manicad, Marvin Yap, Dawn Chang, Tart Carlos, L.A. Santos, Yogo Singh, Young JV and Gerard Acao.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JANELLA SALVADOR
                                                      VALENTINA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Binibining Pilipinas celebrates Philippines' double victory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Binibining Pilipinas celebrates Philippines' double victory


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) celebrated the victories of Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss InterContinental...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo sizzles in 1st sexy photo shoot as liquor brand calendar girl                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo sizzles in 1st sexy photo shoot as liquor brand calendar girl


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo went out of her comfort zone as she recently became a sexy calendar girl for local liquor brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya writer Jerry Gracio called out senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta for placing an ad on ABS-CBN after Marcoleta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared her thoughts about privacy and happiness after getting linked to actor and politician Herbert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva launches &lsquo;glitzy, fierce&rsquo; P-pop girl group LITZ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viva launches ‘glitzy, fierce’ P-pop girl group LITZ


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Viva Records’ newly-launched girl group LITZ wants to make a name in the local and global music scene with its “glitzy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 North Korean to be executed &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo;-style after smuggling South Korean series&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
North Korean to be executed ‘Squid Game’-style after smuggling South Korean series 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A North Korean student was reportedly sentenced to die by firing squad, one of the killing methods seen in “Squid Game,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina director reaps 22 int'l awards for European masterpiece
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipina director reaps 22 int'l awards for European masterpiece


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As of the latest count, “Deine Farbe” has already won 22 awards from film festivals across the continents of Asia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TrueID recently released its eSports documentary series titled "Game Mode" co-produced by actor and content creator Richard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' is Billboard's longest no. 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' is Billboard's longest no. 1


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Running for an emotional 10 minutes and 13 seconds, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is now the longest song...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We made magic': Gerald Anderson on working with Gigi de Lana
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We made magic': Gerald Anderson on working with Gigi de Lana


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson revealed how he guided online singing sensation Gigi de Lana on her first lead role for iQiyi’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with