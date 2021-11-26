Chito Roño explains how Janella Salvador bagged Valentina role

MANILA, Philippines — The cameras have started rolling for “Darna: The TV Series,” which recently named Janella Salvador as the actress who will play the main villain Valentina.

The series’ director, Chito Roño, shared in an emailed statement that he believes Janella can give justice to the character who will be enveloped in deep mystery.

“We’re modernizing Valentina this time. Totally kakaiba sa dating Valentina!” he avowed.

The box-office director also said that viewers can anticipate a modern-day supervillain in the show that is set to premiere in 2022.

According to him, Janella was picked for her impressive audition performance.

“I haven’t really seen her [Janella] that much except for when she auditioned and I was kinda impressed. Hindi ako na-disappoint sa audition niya,” the director shared. “I think she would do justice to the character of Valentina. Janella would not only be capable but also interesting to do that different kind of character.”

Meanwhile, a newly dropped behind-the-scenes video by JRB Creative Production gave a sneak peek at the character of Narda, the human alter ego of Darna portrayed by Jane De Leon.

The series’ lead star, Jane De Leon, also celebrated her 23rd birthday last November 22 on the set and shared her excitement in working with her new “Darna” family.

“Excited but nervous” was how Jane described her feelings over the realization that the project is now finally pushing through. The actress also admitted shedding tears of joy at her first fitting of the Darna costume. In preparation for her role, Jane said she is on a diet as well as undergoing physical trainings.

Though excited for the utilization of modern technology to highlight the fantasy component of the story, Roño said he envisions his Darna to be more “gritty,” explaining: “I want ‘Darna’ to be less soapy, more real — but retain the character to be bigger than life, and obviously different from everybody else.”

Joining Jane (Darna/Narda) and previously announced cast member Iza Calzado (the “First Darna”/Leonor Custodio) are Kapamilya actors Zaijian who is set to play the famed character of Ding—Narda/Darna’s younger brother and sidekick—while Joshua was confirmed to be the show’s male lead who will portray the role of police officer and EMT Brian Samonte Robles.

Also revealed to be part of the cast are Kiko Estrada, Rio Locsin, Simon Ibarra, Levi Ignacio, Richard Quan, Joj Agpangan, Zeppi Borromeo, Mark Manicad, Marvin Yap, Dawn Chang, Tart Carlos, L.A. Santos, Yogo Singh, Young JV and Gerard Acao.