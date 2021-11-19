Janella Salvador is Darna's Valentina

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN announced that Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador will play Valentina, Darna’s ultimate villain in the upcoming series.

In its Instagram account, ABS-CBN PR posted a photo of Janella, announcing her role in the much-awaited superheroine series.

“Dyosa ng mga ahas, pinangalanan na! Si @superjanella ang gaganap sa papel ni Valentina sa inaabangang 'Darna' series ng ABS-CBN! #TheValentinaReveal #DarnaTheTVSeries,” ABS-CBN PR wrote in the caption.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, it is said that Janella will play Valentina/Regina,a lawyer-vlogger who is cursed with venomous snakes for hair and will become the archenemy of Darna played by Jane De Leon.

Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Zaijian Jaranilla recently also joined the cast of the much-anticipated series to be directed by box-office director Chito Roño.

Joshua will play the male lead next to the titular superheroine played by Jane while Zaijian will play the role of Ding, Darna's sidekick.

