Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities Daniel Padilla and Angel Locsin condemned Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who was indicted for allegedly running sex trafficking operations in the US.

Daniel and Angel commented on ABS-CBN News' Instagram post of the news regarding the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” and “owner of the Universe.”

“Sinampahan ng kasong sex trafficking ang pastor na si Apollo Quiboloy at ang iba pang mga opisyal ng kanyang simbahan dahil umano sa pang-aabuso sa mga kababaihang edad 12 hanggang 25,” ABS-CBN reported.

Angel said she is hoping for protection for the girls who had the courage to speak up.

“Minor = Rape. Sana maprotektahan agad ‘yung mga naglakas loob na magsalita,” Angel commented.

“Isa-isa (nang) tinatawag ni Satanas,” Daniel commented.

It will be recalled that Quiboloy and Kapamilya host Vice Ganda had a word war before after the pastor claimed that he's the one who stopped an earthquake in 2019.

“Nako, kabahan si Cardo! Ang pinakakalaban ni Cardo, ang feeling ko, si Quiboloy. 'Yung nagpahinto ng lindol. Si Quiboloy lang ang magpapahinto ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' abangan niyo ‘yan,” Vice said.

Quiboloy then threatened not only to end "Ang Probinsyano" but even ABS-CBN.

The Congress refused to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN but shifted their program online. "Ang Probinsyano" recently celebrated their six years anniversary on air.