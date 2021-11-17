AJ Raval doesn't want to talk about Aljur Abrenica, love life anymore

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval doesn’t want to talk about her love life nor her rumored relationship with actor Aljur Abrenica.

At the virtual press conference for her upcoming movie “Curly Kong Crush” earlier today, AJ rejected to answer the question on how’s her love life right now.

“Ilang months na rin akong single, hindi, joke lang,” AJ said.

“Wait lang, ayaw ko munang pag-usapan ‘to. Next questions na lang po ako,” she added.

AJ requested the members of the press to refrain from asking about her love life.

“Ayaw ko na pong magbitaw ng salita tungkol sa love life. Thank you,” she said.

She, however, said that she’s now okay after social media users bash her for her alleged romance with Aljur.

“Sobrang okay ko po ngayon,” she said.

Directed by GB Sampedro, “Curly Kong Crush” stars AJ and Wilbert Ross. It will be showing on December 10 on VivaMax.

In the movie, AJ stars in a revealing character role about a popular influencer who struggles to find true love in the confusing dynamics of being a social media celebrity.

