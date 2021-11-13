Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay with Ellen's mom Meriam and son Elias

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her mom Meriam slept with her and husband Derek Ramsay in their wedding night.

In her Instagram story, Ellen posted a screenshot of the text conversation between her mom and husband.

“She slept with us. She did. #MyMom,” Ellen wrote with laughing emoji.

In the screenshot conversation, Derek asked Meriam how she feeling.

“So sorry Derek had to sleep in your room on your wedding night. LOL. The mom in law ohh my God kaloka," Meriam replied.

Meanwhile, the newlywed couple shared a snap of each other the morning after their wedding.

“Waking up to this beautiful woman every morning is such a blessing. I love you Mrs Ramsay,” Derek wrote.

“Last night, I married the man of my dreams, affirmations and prayers,” Ellen said.