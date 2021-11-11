Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan

Derek and Ellen Adarna getting married in Bataan

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

The newlyweds exchanged their vows in Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan.

Their wedding was witnessed by their families and close friends such as actress Beauty Gonzalez and celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho together with their daughter Scarlet.

The couple tied the knot nine months after actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared on Instagram photos of them together.

Nelwin Uy via Instagram, screenshots Derek and Ellen at their wedding

Nelwin Uy via Instagram, screenshots Ellen and Derek getting hitched in Bataan

A month after Ruffa took their photo, Ellen and Derek confirmed their relationship.

The couple got engaged last March.

