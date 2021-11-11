
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 7:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
Derek and Ellen Adarna getting married in Bataan
Angelo Galileo Gonzaga via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.



The newlyweds exchanged their vows in Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan.



Their wedding was witnessed by their families and close friends such as actress Beauty Gonzalez and celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho together with their daughter Scarlet.



The couple tied the knot nine months after actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared on Instagram photos of them together.



 







Derek and Ellen at their wedding

Nelwin Uy via Instagram, screenshots













Ellen and Derek getting hitched in Bataan

Nelwin Uy via Instagram, screenshots









 



A month after Ruffa took their photo, Ellen and Derek confirmed their relationship.



The couple got engaged last March.



'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

