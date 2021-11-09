Sharon Cuneta remembers best friend FPJ, reacts to Coco Martin's 'Ang Probinsyano' performance

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta is thankful to Coco Martin for honoring her best friend Fernando Poe Jr. through “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

In her virtual press conference today as the newest cast member of ABS-CBN's longest-running series, Sharon compared Coco to FPJ.

“FPJ is a totally different star and Coco is totally different. Although binuhay niya si Cardo dito, Coco gave Cardo his own touch. May dating na Coco touch, iba naman siyempre kay FPJ,” she said, answering a question from Philstar.com.

“Proud ako sa ginawa ni Coco. Very proud, very grateful to him for honoring FPJ in this series,” she added.

The “Megastar” also narrated how she became part of the show.

“When Tita Cory sent me a text message, ‘we want to offer you a role in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ then sa Zoom meeting, Coco pitched a story to me, for me, it’s a no brainer. Kasi sino ba ayaw na maging parte ng ‘Ang Probinsyano’? Ang nerbyos ko lang, ‘paano kaya gumawa ng teleserye na every day',” she said.

“Ang laki-laki ng papasukan kong teleserye, it’s been number one for six years so no brainer, oo agad. It’s so easy for me kahit malalayo naman ako sa family ko dahil sa lockdown taping. Sobrang thrilled ako,” she added.

Sharon also said she accepted the role because of FPJ.

“Isa pang malaking factor sa akin is because of the fact na it’s FPJ, my best friend, so I really wanted to be a part of it,” she said.

