
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Sharon Cuneta remembers best friend FPJ, reacts to Coco Martin's 'Ang Probinsyano' performance
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 1:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sharon Cuneta remembers best friend FPJ, reacts to Coco Martin's 'Ang Probinsyano' performance
Coco Martin welcoming Sharon Cuneta in 'Ang Probinsyano'
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta is thankful to Coco Martin for honoring her best friend Fernando Poe Jr. through “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”



In her virtual press conference today as the newest cast member of ABS-CBN's longest-running series, Sharon compared Coco to FPJ.  



“FPJ is a totally different star and Coco is totally different. Although binuhay niya si Cardo dito, Coco gave Cardo his own touch. May dating na Coco touch, iba naman siyempre kay FPJ,” she said, answering a question from Philstar.com.



“Proud ako sa ginawa ni Coco. Very proud, very grateful to him for honoring FPJ in this series,” she added. 



 






 



The “Megastar” also narrated how she became part of the show.  



“When Tita Cory sent me a text message, ‘we want to offer you a role in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ then sa Zoom meeting, Coco pitched a story to me, for me, it’s a no brainer. Kasi sino ba ayaw na maging parte ng ‘Ang Probinsyano’? Ang nerbyos ko lang, ‘paano kaya gumawa ng teleserye na every day',” she said. 



“Ang laki-laki ng papasukan kong teleserye, it’s been number one for six years so no brainer, oo agad. It’s so easy for me kahit malalayo naman ako sa family ko dahil sa lockdown taping. Sobrang thrilled ako,” she added.  



Sharon also said she accepted the role because of FPJ. 



“Isa pang malaking factor sa akin is because of the fact na it’s FPJ, my best friend, so I really wanted to be a part of it,” she said. 



RELATED: Sharon Cuneta officially joins 'Ang Probinsyano' 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ACTRESS SHARON CUNETA
                                                      FERNANDO POE JR. ITO
                                                      STARRING COCO MARTIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta joins ex Rowell Santiago in first ABS-CBN teleserye 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta joins ex Rowell Santiago in first ABS-CBN teleserye 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta officially joined ABS-CBN's longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JK Labajo slams Cristy Fermin over 'magbalot ka' comment on Nadine Lustre
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JK Labajo slams Cristy Fermin over 'magbalot ka' comment on Nadine Lustre


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Singer JK Labajo criticized veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin for her comment on Nadine Lustre. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Proud of you boo': Kylie Verzosa lauds Jake Cuenca for visiting driver hurt in car chase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Proud of you boo': Kylie Verzosa lauds Jake Cuenca for visiting driver hurt in car chase


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jake Cuenca visited the delivery driver who was hit by a stray bullet during the car chase that happened between the actor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines wins 3rd Miss Globe crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines wins 3rd Miss Globe crown


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne bested 50 other delegates and become the second Filipina to win the Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andi Eigenmann shares weight loss journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andi Eigenmann shares weight loss journey


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that she lost 16 kilos of weight in eight months. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Johnny Manahan, ex-Kapamilyas welcome John Lloyd Cruz as official Kapuso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Johnny Manahan, ex-Kapamilyas welcome John Lloyd Cruz as official Kapuso


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After spending much of his earlier showbiz career in ABS-CBN, award-winning actor John Lloyd Cruz is now officially a Ka...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes is slowly moving forward with life in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes is slowly moving forward with life in New York


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was great to finally see LJ Reyes after a long time. We recently met for an interview at The Buren, the café bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlo Mortel finds therapy in music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlo Mortel finds therapy in music


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
After battling with anxiety and depression last year, Marlo Mortel hopes to inspire us through his music.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TikTok personalities form boy group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TikTok personalities form boy group


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beyond Zero may be the newest addition to the list of today’s all-Filipino boy groups but its members, namely Duke Cruz,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Texas concert crush
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Texas concert crush


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with