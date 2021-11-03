Paolo Contis breaks social media hiatus, mum on LJ Reyes but reacts to BTS post

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis broke his social media hiatus nearly two months since news of his breakup with LJ Reyes broke out.

In his Instagram account, Paolo reacted to BTS’ J-Hope's post that he looks like an artwork.

“Trending daw to kahapon, kaya chineck ko na din! May point naman sila!” Paolo wrote in the caption, adding laughing emojis.

Paolo trended online anew but not because of his love life this time. He trended after BTS posted a video of its member J-Hope visiting a museum where there was a huge sculpture of a sleeping man that looks like Paolo.

The artwork known as the “Mask II” was created by Australian artist Ron Mueck.

According to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the artwork supposedly “demonstrates the subtle play of realities that characterize much of Mueck’s work.”

