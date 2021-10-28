LJ Reyes says ex Paulo reached out after breakup with Paolo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress LJ Reyes revealed that her old flame Paulo Avelino reached out to her upon learning that she had troubles with her last partner, actor Paolo Contis.

In her new interview with Boy Abunda in his YouTube channel The Interviewer, uploaded yesterday, LJ bared that Paulo reached out to her, assuring her that the actor will support her and their son Aki.

“Nagsabi lang siya na ‘I know you are going through a very difficult time.’ Syempre ang iniisip niya rin si Aki. And if anything daw that I need, when it comes to Aki, I can always tell him,” she said.

She also said that Avelino is from Baguio.

“Paulo is from Baguio. May family du'n si Aki. Pupunta talaga kami du'n,” she said.

In the same interview, LJ said she’s thankful for her family for always supporting her in these trying times.

“Sila 'yung nagsasabi na relax ka lang diyan. Enjoy. Do what you want to do. Kung kailangan mo ng time for yourself, you can do that. Iba talaga 'pag sinabi ng nanay mo na 'Sa akin ka muna.' Alam mong 'di ka ilalaglag. 'Di ka bibitawan kahit anong mangyari,” she said.

