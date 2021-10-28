LJ Reyes willing to go to Baguio with a friend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress LJ Reyes is willing to go to Baguio with a friend.

It can be recalled that the term “Baguio as a friend” trended online after her former partner Paolo Contis was spotted dining in a Baguio City restaurant with actress Yen Santos.

Paolo then said that he went to Baguio with Yen “as a friend.”

In her new interview with Boy Abunda in his YouTube channel The Interviewer, uploaded yesterday, LJ said Baguio is a special place for her.

“Yes. Why not? I'm proud of Baguio as a Filipino. Maraming pwedeng puntahan doon. Maraming pwedeng kainan,” LJ said.

She also said that her ex-boyfriend Paulo Avelino, whom she has a child, Aki, is from Baguio.

“Paulo is from Baguio. May family du'n si Aki. Pupunta talaga kami du'n,” she said. — Video from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel

