ABS-CBN shutdown triggered Arjo Atayde to run for Congress â€“ Sylvia Sanchez

Entertainment
                        
ABS-CBN shutdown triggered Arjo Atayde to run for Congress – Sylvia Sanchez
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 9:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
ABS-CBN shutdown triggered Arjo Atayde to run for Congress – Sylvia Sanchez
Actor Arjo Atayde with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.
ONE News
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sylvia Sanchez admitted that ABS-CBN’s franchise denial was a big factor on why her son Arjo Atayde decided to run as a congressman for the upcoming elections.



During her “Huwag Kang Mangamba” virtual conference earlier today, Sylvia recalled that Arjo wanted to become a politician since high school and at first, she didn’t want him to join politics.



“Actually, kung ako ang tatanungin, ayoko,” Sylvia told Philstar.com at the press con. “Alam ng anak ko ‘yun at alam ni Enchong (Dee) ‘yun. Nag-uusap kami d’yan ni Enchong. Ayoko pero gaya nga ng sabi ko, anak ko ‘yan eh. Wala akong magawa kung ‘di suportahan na lang ang anak ko.”



What changed Sylvia's heart was when Arjo explained why he wanted to run for office.



“High school pa lang nagsasabi na s’ya, ‘Gusto kong manungkulan, mommy.’ Sabi ko, ‘Makakatulong ka naman kahit wala ka sa puwesto.’ Sagot n’ya, ‘Mas makakatulong ako ‘pag nasa puwesto ako, mommy.’ ‘Yun ‘yung totoo.”



Sylvia admitted that ABS-CBN franchise renewal will be among Arjo’s main goals to pass in Congress should he win.



“Yes, because of ABS. Isa ‘yan sa reasons,” she affirmed.



“Okay na, nanahimik na s’ya nu’n. Hanggang nang magsara ang ABS. D’un talaga. ‘Yun ang pinakatalaga, du’n s’ya nalungkot, nagalit, nalungkot s’ya sa lahat ng Kapamilya. Sa mga kaibigan sa loob, mga pamilya, lahat lahat, natanggalan ng trabaho tapos pandemic pa. ‘Yun talaga ang isa sa pinaka rason n’ya.”



She fully supports Arjo because she can see his sincerity to help.



“Magandang rason ‘yun kasi sabi nga n’ya, ‘Ma, andaming naghihirap, andaming kawawang kapamilya. Gusto ko lang silang tulungan… ‘(Mommy,) mahirap talaga, pero sana walang maghihirap sa gitna ng pandemya.’ So nakikita n’ya ‘yung paghihirap lahat kaya mas pursigido s’ya na tumakbo.”



Sylvia promised to help her son should he succeed.



“Iga-guide ko na lang mabuti ang anak ko para naman ‘di maligaw. Kapag pinalad, pinagkatiwalaan ng mga tao, naka-pwesto, iga-guide naming mag-asawa para alam mo ‘yun, ‘di naman masusulsulan o ‘di maliligaw. And ‘yon ‘yung ipinapangako naming mag-asawa.”



She professed that she feels pressured with her son’s bid for politics.



“Kabado, yes, pero suporta, 1000 percent,” she attested. “Kabado ako s’yempre d’yan. Kabado ako s’yempre, anak ko ‘yun, alam nating magulo ‘yung pulitika, ‘di ba? Pero wala akong magawa. Anak ko ‘yan, s’yempre. Nirerespeto ko ‘yung gusto ng anak ko.”



Moreover, she feels extra pressured because she is vying to win Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, where her son won as the first Filipino Best Actor last year. After she was recently hailed as national winner, Sylvia is set to compete with other Asian actors and the winner will be announced in an awarding ceremony on December 2 and 3.



Related: 'Biggest fan' Maine Mendoza congratulates Arjo Atayde for winning best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards



“May expectation na ganu'n, anak tapos ako na nanay. Naprepressure ako, nastrestress ako,” she professed. “Pero masaya naman ako.”



Sylvia won as national winner for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 for her mentally challenged role in “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” Barang, which she described as the hardest role she played in her life so far.



Catch the last three weeks of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on TV5 and A2Z. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.



RELATED: Arjo Atayde files COC for Quezon City congressman


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

