Doctor, ex-PBB housemate among Miss Universe UAE top 30

MANILA, Philippines — A runway challenge and a question asking an applicant why she deserves to be part of United Arab Emirates' historic entry into the Miss Universe pageant was all it took for the organization to weed out the cream of the crop.

But the more arduous task was trimming down the 1,200 (some accounts say it's 1,500) applicants to the first 300, and then to the Final 30.

"We're looking for someone who is the epitome of kindness. She needs to be beautiful inside and out because Miss Universe UAE is not just a measure of beauty or intelligence, it's more about her heart and her purpose.

"We're changing the the norms of pageantry in the United Arab Emirates. It's not just about physical beauty, it's about inclusion and individuality, too!" enthused national director Josh Yugen.

The 30 lucky aspirants are:

Alma Prtsich, 24, Dubai Marina

Anna, 28, Dubai Marina

Anita Nayyar, 24, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Asher Jones, 28, Dubai Marina

Bahar Kommieva, 26, Al Haddaf, Dubai

Daria Kochier, 27, Downtown Dubai

Dil'Noza Abdu, 23, Downtown Dubai

Emilia Dobreva, 24, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

Frankie Russell, 27, Downtown Dubai

Jasmin Lazarus, 22, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Karolina Chernoshej, 24, Downtown Dubai

Kristin Samara, 20, Town Square, Dubai

Marwa Al Hashemi, 23, Alqarayn, Sharjah

Natalia Lupatova, 24, Trade Center, Dubai

Nutchaya, 28, City Walk, Dubai

Razan Zughayar, 28, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Reem Birdette, 25, Al Bandar, Abu Dhabi

Saachi Gurav, 25, Tourist Club, Abu Dhabi

Sara Smajic, 25, Silicon Camp, Dubai

Victoria Alvarez, 26, Al Barari, Dubai

Rachel Altenburg, 28, Dubai Hills Estate

Shahinaz Albouchi, 18, Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Keerati, 28, Downtown Dubai

Ameera Alawadhi, 23, Shakbout City, Abu Dhabi

Minwa Al Baked

Kelsey Johnson, and

Dr. Mahra Lufti, the first Emirati stem cell doctor with an American Board certificate in Regenerative Medicine

Dr. Lufti and Filipino-Kiwi candidate, Franki Russell, are considered frontrunners in this exciting race. Russell was a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate.

The final show will unfold on November 7 at the La Perle in Dubai's Al Habtoor City. Miss Lebanon 2004 Nadine Nassib Njeim is confirmed to be part of the coronation night's selection panel.

Together with Yugen, running the Miss Universe UAE organization are creative consultant Maggie Wilson, head of charities & philanthropy Afaf Meky, head of communications Sharihan Mashary, head of compassion & empowerment Zel Ali, and head of creatives, fashion & design Furne One of Amato Couture.

