Fashion and Beauty

                        
Miss Universe UAE to scrap swimsuit competition

                        

                        
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 12:38pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Miss Universe UAE to scrap swimsuit competition
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in a Furne One creation
Furne One via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The phenomenal maiden Miss United Arab Emirates Universe pageant has attracted a lot of interested aspirants.



News from around the Gulf area reported that 1,200 applications, including resident Emiratis, clogged the pageant website a few hours after the announcement was made that led to its crash. All women, between the ages of 18 to 28, who had a three-year residency possessing a valid Emirates ID and passport, were qualified to join.

   
   


From the 1,200 applications, the number will be trimmed down to 300 and by October 20 the organization will have selected its 30 official delegates. A charity dinner will formally present the candidates on November 4. The preliminary rounds will unfold on November 5, where the Top 15 will be determined. From the semifinalists will be chosen the top five and on November 7, the coronation night.



The five remaining candidates will battle it out in a question-and-answer round that will pick out the final three and eventual winner.



As head of creatives, fashion and design, Filipino Dubai-based designer Furne One of Amato Couture will lead other fashion luminaries in presenting a segment that will replace the swimsuit preliminary. The organization has decided to scrap this body contest out of respect for UAE's culture and religious faith.



As a world-reknowned fashion designer, Amato Couture has created designs for celebrities like Beyonce and Katy Perry.



In the pageant scene, Furne One was the label behind Rabiya Mateo's preliminary and final gowns at the 69th Miss Universe edition, as well as the winning gowns of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Miss Universe Philippines-Charity 2021 Victoria Velasquez Vincent.



RELATED: 'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

The phenomenal maiden Miss United Arab Emirates Universe pageant has attracted a lot of interested aspirants.

                                                         


      

         

            
