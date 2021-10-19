Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao spotted showing PDA in Bohol

Rumored couple Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao with Raymart Santiago in Bohol

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities Piolo Pascaul and Shaina Magdayao were spotted having a sweet moment in Bohol.

Photos of them holding hands were viral in different social media sites.

Instagram user @shailo2012 uploaded photos of Piolo and Shaina on Instagram.

Piolo and Shaina were accompanied by couple Raymart Santiago and Jodi Sta. Maria.

In one of the photos, Piolo was seen hugging Shaina, while some were showing the two couples posing for a photo with a fan.

Piolo was also photographed lying on Shaina's thigh while the actress’ head was in the actor's belly.

In 2017, Piolo admitted that he and Shaina were exclusively dating. Shaina, however, denied it, saying it was too early to label their relationship.

Piolo said in 2018 that their relatioship was "close to six years" but didn't specify that they were a couple.

