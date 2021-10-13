'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto shared an advice to people who lost their faith to love.

During the recent virtual press conference of her upcoming series “Di Na Muli,” Julia said everyone experiences a heartbreak that but it’s important to not to lose hope.

“Don’t lose hope. Lahat naman tayo pinagdaanan 'yan. Actually, hindi lang sa pag-ibig e. Maraming bagay sa buhay na minsan parang ‘Ayoko na, wag na lang, nakakawalang gana, nakaka-discourage,’ pero 'wag kang magpatalo sa mga ganon,” Julia said.

Julia added that if people close their hearts to love, they will not find the real love of their lives.

“Kasi ang sarap magmahal e, ang sarap mabuhay, ang sarap magtagumpay, ang sarap mag-move forward, ang sarap mag-move on, ang sarap magkaroon ng experience ng pagmamahal na magugulat ka na lang na ‘Ay may ganito pala, ito pala yung para sa akin, buti na lang pala ganon ‘yong nangyari.’ Wag kang mawawalan ng pag-asa,” she said.

Heartbreaks, for Julia, only make people stronger. She added that the pain due to a heartbreak sometimes brings something good.

“Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso. Masarap siya kasi alam mong tumitibay ka e. Masarap 'yung pain na 'yon kasi alam mo sooner or later ma-oovercome mo siya e. So parang mas masarap kapag masaya ka na matapos mong maramdaman 'yung sakit na 'yon,” she said.

“Di Na Muli” tells the story of a young woman played by Julia with a special ability to see the life span of other people by holding their hands. Directed by Andoy Ranay, the series also features Marco Gumabao and Marco Gallo. It will premiere in VivaMax on October 22.

RELATED: Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi

