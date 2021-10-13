
































































 




   

   









Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 12:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi
Marco Gumabao and Ivana Alawi having a karaoke session
Screengrab from @iaammikee
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied that he and sexy actress Ivana Alawi are now in a relationship. 



During the virtual media conference of his series "Di Na Muli" earlier today, Marco was asked about a trending video wherein Ivana can be seen singing in a videoke while he is holding Ivana’s thigh. 



When asked if he’s inspired now because of Ivana, Marco just said: “Lagi naman akong inspired.” 



“Yes, I am inspired,” he added. 



 






 



Marco’s co-star Julia Barretto, however, interrupted Marco, saying that the actor will talk about it once he is ready. 



“I'm sure si Marco will talk about it when he's ready to talk about it. I think everyone is shocked and overwhelmed because Marco is the type of guy na 'pag private life niya, private lang,” Julia said.  



“Sobra,” Marco replied. 



Marco and Ivana were trending on social media after the video of them getting cozy surfaced. 



“Di Na Muli” tells of a story of a young woman played by Julia with a special ability to see the life span of other people by holding their hands. It will premierd in VivaMax on October 22. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

