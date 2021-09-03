Julia Montes qualifies for Dean's List despite hectic 'Ang Probinsyano' schedule

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being active in showbiz again, Kapamilya actress Julia Montes shared that she was able to snag a new academic milestone.

In her Instagram account, Julia revealed that she’s qualified to be part of the Dean’s List for the second semester in Southville International School and Colleges.

“Thank you @southville_is (heart),” Julia wrote in the caption.

She also thanked God for the blessing as well as her family and professors for the support.

“Gusto ko lng po magpasalamat kay GOD sa lahat ng blessing na binibigay nya sakin na nakakapagaral po ko habang nagtratrabaho... thank you sa family ko, sa mga professor ko at sa lahat ng mga taong nagmamahal sakin dahil kayo po ang inspiration ko para matupad lahat ng dreams ko. Thank you God,” she wrote.

Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Jodi Sta. Maria, Isabel Oli, John Prats and Maxene Magalona, to name a few, congratulated Julia on her latest achievement.

Julia is taking up Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Marketing Management. She is also now a part of the longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano."

