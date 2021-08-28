Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Andersonâ€™s apology, Janus del Pradoâ€™s tirade to 'G'

Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Anderson’s apology, Janus del Prado’s tirade to 'G'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo reacted to ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson’s interview asking for forgiveness.

In her "Level Up" interview at Radyo Katipunan, Bea said it’s not about asking for forgiveness but also being accountable.

"Ang plastik ko naman kapag sinabi kong napatawad ko na siya. It’s not about asking for forgiveness, it’s taking accountability and being responsible for your actions. Let’s just leave it at that," she said.

Bea, meanwhile, reacted to the tirades of her friend, Janus del Prado, against a certain "G", whom many believed to be Gerald.

"Nagtataka rin ako bakit 'di pa rin natatapos. Probably because my friends are very protective of me. I love them. Lumaki kami nang magkakasama. At itong mga kaibigan ko, nasasaktan sila kapag nakakarinig ng mga bagay concerning me,” she said.

"They tend to be protective of me and they speak for me. Kasi kaya ko ring makipagpatayan sa mga friends ko, and I guess it goes both ways. Siguro kung wala silang bagay na naririnig, wala rin silang bagay na sasabihin," she added.

Now in a relationship with Dominic Roque, Bea said it’s a good thing that someone is taking care of her now.

"He was there all along as a friend. Barkada kami. And hindi naman na kami mga bata. The good thing there is that merong nag-aalaga sa akin. At may integration ang aming mga pamilya. Napapasaya niya ako. I hope napapasaya ko siya and we’re trying to bring out the best in us," Bea said.

"Hindi ako nagmamadali. Hindi na rin ako aayon sa expectations at timetable ng ibang mga tao. We are happy and we are enjoying it!" she added.