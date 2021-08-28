




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Anderson’s apology, Janus del Prado’s tirade to 'G'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2021 | 1:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Andersonâ€™s apology, Janus del Pradoâ€™s tirade to 'G'
Combination photo shows Gerald Anderson, Bea Alonzo and Janus del Prado.
Instagram / andersongeraldjr, beaalonzo and janusdelprado
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo reacted to ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson’s interview asking for forgiveness. 



In her "Level Up" interview at Radyo Katipunan, Bea said it’s not about asking for forgiveness but also being accountable. 





"Ang plastik ko naman kapag sinabi kong napatawad ko na siya. It’s not about asking for forgiveness, it’s taking accountability and being responsible for your actions. Let’s just leave it at that," she said. 



Bea, meanwhile, reacted to the tirades of her friend, Janus del Prado, against a certain "G", whom many believed to be Gerald. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)








"Nagtataka rin ako bakit 'di pa rin natatapos. Probably because my friends are very protective of me. I love them. Lumaki kami nang magkakasama. At itong mga kaibigan ko, nasasaktan sila kapag nakakarinig ng mga bagay concerning me,” she said. 



"They tend to be protective of me and they speak for me. Kasi kaya ko ring makipagpatayan sa mga friends ko, and I guess it goes both ways. Siguro kung wala silang bagay na naririnig, wala rin silang bagay na sasabihin," she added. 



Now in a relationship with Dominic Roque, Bea said it’s a good thing that someone is taking care of her now. 



"He was there all along as a friend. Barkada kami. And hindi naman na kami mga bata. The good thing there is that merong nag-aalaga sa akin. At may integration ang aming mga pamilya. Napapasaya niya ako. I hope napapasaya ko siya and we’re trying to bring out the best in us," Bea said.



"Hindi ako nagmamadali. Hindi na rin ako aayon sa expectations at timetable ng ibang mga tao. We are happy and we are enjoying it!" she added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ACTRESS BEA ALONZO
                                                      GERALD ANDERSON
                                                      JANUS DEL PRADO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It took a quarter of a century, after Michelle Aldana won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 1994, before the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TV host-actress Carmina Villaroel reacted on rumors to her twins Cassy and Mavy romantically linked to Darren Espanto and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga thanked the police after helping her recover her cellphone which got snatched in Edsa on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress Maui Taylor revealed that she is not offended by rude people who are opening up about their desire to ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Set healthy boundaries': Life coach Myke Celis tells celebrities experiencing social media anxiety
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Set healthy boundaries': Life coach Myke Celis tells celebrities experiencing social media anxiety


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity life coach Myke Celis believed celebrities don’t have it all easily contrary to popular beliefs. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mikael weighs in on BIR order to tax YouTubers, influencers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mikael weighs in on BIR order to tax YouTubers, influencers


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
‘If that’s what the government requires and there are taxes to be paid, kasi nagiging negosyo na rin siya, then...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dina and Jaclyn reveal their secrets to career longevity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dina and Jaclyn reveal their secrets to career longevity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dina Bonnevie and Jaclyn Jose, stars mof GMA 7’s The World Between Us, take on the responsibility of reminding young...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janno on professionalism, being 2nd choice & giving back to fans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janno on professionalism, being 2nd choice & giving back to fans


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike his Instagram handle @jannolategibbs, Janno Gibbs is quite the opposite nowadays. He was on the dot for our 6 p.m....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with