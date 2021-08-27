




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 11:47am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'
Actor Janus del Prado
Ogie Diaz via YouTube, screenshot
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Janus del Prado revealed that he defended G to her friend Bea Alonzo back then on the issue between G and P on the shooting of their movie “MPY.”



In his recent exclusive interview with Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel, Janus said he called Bea “praning” for suspecting there was something between G and P. 



“Ako mismo may utang akong sorry kay B dahil pinagtanggol namin si G. Ako mismo tinawag ko siyang ‘praning.’ Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Nando'n kami e, praning ka'," Janus shared to Ogie. 



Janus said that G was generous on the set of the film and even bought him clothes for the movie's premiere night. 



 






 



“Alaga kami ni G e. Laging may pagkain, aayain akong magswimming sa sapa pagtapos ng shooting. Pero laging may feeling ako na parang ‘ilang beses na tayong nagkatrabaho pero bakit ngayon kino-close mo ko.’ Pati nga 'yung damit ko sa premiere night pinagawa niya pa sa kaibigan niya e,” he said.  



Janus also said that Bea confirmed from a legitimate source that there was something going on between G and P so he’s the one to blame because G manipulated him. 



“So ayon, ang ano ko kay B. Sorry, pinagtanggol namin siya no'ng time na 'yon dahil wala talaga kaming alam. Namanipula kami. Pero no'ng na-confirm mo, through a lehitomong source, 'yung tungkol kay G na nangyayari sa set, sino ngayon ang mukhang masama? Kami na pinagtatanggol siya,” Janus said.  



The character actor also revealed that Bea's friendship with the film’s director was also compromised because of the issue. 



“Tatlong taon 'to na kinimkim ko. Kung mahahanap niyo pa sa YouTube, mayrong nagrecord niyan na nag-guest kami ni Direk at sinabi niyang muntik na silang mag-friendship over ni B dahil lang do'n. Biruin mo 'yon, muntik ka nang makasira ng relasyon na ilang taon na?” Janus said. 



Janus was part of the movie “My Perfect You” starring Gerald Anderson and Pia Wurtzbach directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. 



Ogie’s vlog has a second part with a teaser where Janus could be seen saying: “Minanipula kami e. Na may nangyayaring milagro pala between G and P.” —Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel



RELATED: Janus del Prado vows to spill tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P' on set of 'MPY'


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

