




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Vilma Santos recalls telling 'Lucky' about failed marriage with Edu Manzano
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 5:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vilma Santos recalls telling 'Lucky' about failed marriage with Edu Manzano
TV host Luis Manzano on his wedding
Luis Manzano via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos recalled how she and ex-husband Edu Manzano told their then four-year-old son Luis Manzano that they were to separate.



In Luis’ YouTube channel uploaded last Tuesday, Vilma revealed that she and Edu took Luis, who she used to greet by his nickname "Lucky" on her TV shows then, to Libingan ng mga Bayani and told him that their marriage was a failure. 





“Unfortunately, hindi naging successful 'yung marriage namin ni Eduardo. I think you were four years old then. Alam mo kung saan namin siya dinala? Sa Libingan ng mga Bayani. Kasi walang tao doon,” Vilma told her son, 



“Basta 'yun ang naaalala ko. Kinausap ka naming dalawa. Kahit na four years old ka noon, pinaliwanag namin kung ano 'yung nangyayari sa relationship namin at pinaalam namin sa iyo na mahal ka naming dalawa,” she added.



 






 



Vilma said that Luis understood them at that time and gave his go signal. 



“Naaalala mo kung anong sinagot mo anak? Sabi lang niya sa amin, ‘It’s okay. Boy need girl. Girl need boy.’ 'Yun ang sinabi mo talaga,” Vilma said.



Decades later, Vilma said she and Edu have developed a wonderful friendship. 



“Kami ngayon ng dad mo, napakaganda ng aming pagsasamahan. Maligaya siya sa kanyang buhay ngayon, and same here. Basta’t ang importante, we are one family, anak,” she said. —Video from Luis Manzano's YouTube channel


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      VILMA SANTOS RECTO
                                                      WITH LUIS MANZANO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan finally gained supremacy after topping the leaderboard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cagayan Province's representative Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion is no longer part of the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with