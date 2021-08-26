Vilma Santos recalls telling 'Lucky' about failed marriage with Edu Manzano

MANILA, Philippines — “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos recalled how she and ex-husband Edu Manzano told their then four-year-old son Luis Manzano that they were to separate.

In Luis’ YouTube channel uploaded last Tuesday, Vilma revealed that she and Edu took Luis, who she used to greet by his nickname "Lucky" on her TV shows then, to Libingan ng mga Bayani and told him that their marriage was a failure.

“Unfortunately, hindi naging successful 'yung marriage namin ni Eduardo. I think you were four years old then. Alam mo kung saan namin siya dinala? Sa Libingan ng mga Bayani. Kasi walang tao doon,” Vilma told her son,

“Basta 'yun ang naaalala ko. Kinausap ka naming dalawa. Kahit na four years old ka noon, pinaliwanag namin kung ano 'yung nangyayari sa relationship namin at pinaalam namin sa iyo na mahal ka naming dalawa,” she added.

Vilma said that Luis understood them at that time and gave his go signal.

“Naaalala mo kung anong sinagot mo anak? Sabi lang niya sa amin, ‘It’s okay. Boy need girl. Girl need boy.’ 'Yun ang sinabi mo talaga,” Vilma said.

Decades later, Vilma said she and Edu have developed a wonderful friendship.

“Kami ngayon ng dad mo, napakaganda ng aming pagsasamahan. Maligaya siya sa kanyang buhay ngayon, and same here. Basta’t ang importante, we are one family, anak,” she said. —Video from Luis Manzano's YouTube channel