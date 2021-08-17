




































































 




   







   















Michael V addresses rumored network transfer, 'Pepito Manaloto' ending
Comedian and recording star Michael V
Michael V addresses rumored network transfer, 'Pepito Manaloto' ending

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 2:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-actor Michael V dispelled rumors of him leaving GMA-7 in his YouTube vlog last August 14. He also denied that "Pepito Manaloto" is ending.



"I have a program contract with GMA at automatically ibig sabihin hindi ako lilipat o naghahanap ng malilipatang istasyon. Ang dahilan ng pansamantalang pagtigil ng regular story ng 'Pepito Manaloto' with the regular cast, e, humahanap lang kami ng diskarte kung papano kami makakagawa ng mas magandang presentation nu'ng show," he stressed.



"Pepito Manaloto" is a weekend sitcom he headlines as the titular character with an ensemble cast that includes Manilyn Reynes, Carmina Villaroel, Nova Villa, John Feir, Jake Vargas, Angel Satsumi, Jessa Zaragoza, Mosang, Janna Dominguez, Arthur Solinap and Ronnie Henares. He is also part of its creative team.



To explain why "Pepito Manaloto: Ang Unang Kuwento" is currently airing with a younger cast instead of the regular cast, Michael V explained how TV shows are being produced in the Philippines. Unlike American and Korean shows where there are seasons, Philippine shows are made with the duration, longevity and rating performance in mind.



Many are initially planned for three months, while there are others expected to run for six months and, if popular, for a year.



"Pepito Manaloto" has been airing for more than 10 years since its first episode in 2010. It spawned two books, "Pepito Manaloto" and "Pepito Manaloto: Tunay na Kwento," which are both divided into two chapters.



"Pepito Manaloto: Ang Unang Kwento" is part of what he calls "Book Zero."



The story goes back to when the couple along with their favorite childhood friend, Patrick (John Feir), were high school classmates in the 1980s. Seph Cadayona, Mikee Quintos and Kokoy de Santos play their younger versions.



During the pandemic, they had to shoot episodes of Chapter 2 titled "Kuwento Kuwento" for Book 2 where the stars had to shoot their own scenes to tell short stories of their characters that are not necessarily connected to another. Michael V said it was difficult for most as they had to double as talent, makeup artist and lighting crew.



"Ako personally hindi ko masisikmura na ituloy 'yung show na ganon-ganon lang. More than the fact na loyal ako sa network, mas loyal ako sa audience namin. And at that point kinailangan ko lang talaga umatras and let other people figure out kung paano ko gagawin ang tama, gawing mas maganda 'yung show," he said.



He gives it to the creative team for coming up with the idea of "Unang Kwento," which has been getting rave reviews from fans of the show.



"Sobrang saya namin na napakaganda feedback sa 'Unang Kuwento.' We are so happy na naramdaman ang nostalgia at kilig and, of course, performance ng cast. Everyone agrees na walang tapon sa performance ng characters. Ako naniniwala if they will keep this up, then the audience will want more. 'Di malayong magkaroon ng chapter 2 ang 'Unang Kuwento'.'" Michael V said. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

