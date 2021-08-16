




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  

                     

                        

                           
WATCH: Manny Pacquiao, KC Concepcion recall being mistaken to be kissing in a bar

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 6:46pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — World boxing champ Manny Pacquiao recently met fellow Filipino celebrity KC Concepcion in Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.



As seen in the video, KC was seen talking about being at the same bar where Manny was when he was reportedly caught kissing an unknown woman.



"Alam mo ba, 'di ba may lumabas na picture na may nakahalikan ako sa bar sa talikod?" Manny can be seen telling someone in the video while pointing at KC.



"Grabe, binubuking mo 'ko, naman! Ma-tsismis tayo! Energy drink 'yun!" KC exclaimed.



According to them, they were just dancing.



"Sayaw kami nang sayaw!" Manny said, which KC repeated with a laugh. She then invited Manny to recreate their bar dance: "Ser, sayaw tayo!"



Manny then obliged the actress with a short bop. 



Manny has been training in L.A. for his bout with Yordenis Ugas next week. — Video by Dino Maragay, with reports from Efigenio Toledo IV, Deni Bernardo



RELATED: Roach warns Pacquiao of Ugas' right hand


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KC CONCEPCION
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes began her training for his role in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sometimes I get jealous': Anne Curtis on Dahlia and Erwan's twin features
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sometimes I get jealous': Anne Curtis on Dahlia and Erwan's twin features


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Anne Curtis acknowledged that her daughter, Dahlia, takes much of her looks from husband, restaurateur/food vlogger Erwan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Michelle Madrigal revealed that she and husband Troy Woolfolk are now separated and going through divorce. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Son Ye Jin looks divine at 39
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Son Ye Jin looks divine at 39


                              

                                                                  By Rossane Ramos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
We can’t deny that we’re dying to know Son Ye Jin’s beauty secrets that make her look radiant even in her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share civil wedding details
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share civil wedding details


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce shared to the public their recent civil wedding. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu tops Miss Universe Philippines 2021 runway challenge, new fan favorites&nbsp;emerge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu tops Miss Universe Philippines 2021 runway challenge, new fan favorites emerge


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Moving up three places from being a consistent fourth placer in the two previous challenges, Steffi Rose Aberasturi snatched...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Love Beneath the Stars actors share views on gender identity issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Love Beneath the Stars actors share views on gender identity issue


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Last year’s award-winning boys’ love film The Boy Foretold by the Stars is set to continue the story of Dominic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greenleaf and showbiz stories that grabbed my attention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greenleaf and showbiz stories that grabbed my attention


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
As we enter the second week of our Enhanced Community Quarantine, I’m sure we’re all hoping that by Friday, Aug....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 John Prats: Directing is a way of giving back
                              


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
John Prats will probably surprise most showbiz fans who didn’t keep track of his actual years in the showbiz industry.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbie gladly dons the superhero cape to cheer up everyone
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbie gladly dons the superhero cape to cheer up everyone


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Barbie Forteza as Captain Barbie is ready to engage in action-packed adventures, peppered with drama, comedy, and romanc...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with