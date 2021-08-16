WATCH: Manny Pacquiao, KC Concepcion recall being mistaken to be kissing in a bar

MANILA, Philippines — World boxing champ Manny Pacquiao recently met fellow Filipino celebrity KC Concepcion in Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

As seen in the video, KC was seen talking about being at the same bar where Manny was when he was reportedly caught kissing an unknown woman.

"Alam mo ba, 'di ba may lumabas na picture na may nakahalikan ako sa bar sa talikod?" Manny can be seen telling someone in the video while pointing at KC.

"Grabe, binubuking mo 'ko, naman! Ma-tsismis tayo! Energy drink 'yun!" KC exclaimed.

According to them, they were just dancing.

"Sayaw kami nang sayaw!" Manny said, which KC repeated with a laugh. She then invited Manny to recreate their bar dance: "Ser, sayaw tayo!"

Manny then obliged the actress with a short bop.

Manny has been training in L.A. for his bout with Yordenis Ugas next week. — Video by Dino Maragay, with reports from Efigenio Toledo IV, Deni Bernardo

