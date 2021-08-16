Roach warns Pacquiao of Ugas' right hand

HOLLYWOOD — Manny Pacquiao is again reminded to watch out for that one shot that he’s always been the most vulnerable to when he takes on Yordenis Ugas next week.

In reviewing Ugas’ past fights, Freddie Roach has observed that the Cuban loads up on his right hand in an effort to land a money shot and instantly take his opponent out.

“He always goes for the home run. He’s a big puncher and has a big right overhand right,” Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman told Filipino mediamen at the Wild Card Gym here the other day.

Every recent Pacquiao opponent has likely referred to the blueprint laid out by Juan Manuel Marquez, so far the only fighter who has successfully knocked out this elite superstar version of Pacquiao.

They are hoping Pacquiao would also walk into a counter overhand right and send him to dreamland, the same way Marquez did in their fourth and final meeting in 2012.

Pacquiao has since trained hard enough not to repeat the same mistake, becoming more cautious in his attacks and working on his side movement to avoid getting hit square in the head.

In his last day of sparring Saturday here (Sunday, Manila time), Pacquiao hid behind a tortoise-like defense and absorbed flurries from sparmate AB Lopez, whose blows often landed only on Pacquiao’s gloves.

The Filipino icon also never stayed at the same spot for a long time, employing lateral movement to momentarily stay away from Lopez before mounting his counter offense.

Roach is banking on the same caution and patience on Pacquiao’s part to deal with Ugas, who at 5-foot-9 enjoys a significant height advantage.

While boxing observers are in consensus that the 35-year-old Ugas is a downgrade from the undefeated and relatively more dangerous Spence, Roach, like Pacquiao, is right not to underestimate the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion.

“He’s a Cuban fighter with a great background. And a lot of people thought he beat Shawn Porter, and that kind of surprised me a little bit,” he said of the former Olympic bronze medalist.

While Ugas’ head-hunting hasn’t always been successful — of the Cuban’s 26 wins, only 12 came by way of knockout — Pacquiao should still never let his guard down.

Because in boxing, it can be quickly over with a single punch.