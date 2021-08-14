




































































 




   







   















Dindi Pajares in Top 15 of Supra's first challenge
Bataan's Dindi Pajares 
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

                     

                        

                           
Dindi Pajares in Top 15 of Supra's first challenge

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 10:54am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares flew to Poland very recently to represent the country in the international finals slated to unravel on August 21 in the beautiful city of Novisaj.



The international cabin crew and Air Force reservist was chosen, together with 14 other delegates, in the pageant's first hurdle - the Supra Influencer Challenge. From a crop of 55 hopefuls, Dindi was chosen together with Nyisha Tilus (Bahamas), Alice Li (China), Valentina Aldana Dorado (Colombia), Eoanna Constanza (Dominican Republic), Justeen Cruz (Ecuador), Sophie Marie Dunning (England), Judith Brumant-Lachoua (France), Pascale Belony (Haiti), Disa Dungal (Iceland), Jihane Almira Chedid (Indonesia), Phidelia Mutunga (Kenya), Solange Hermoza (Peru), Jenelle Thongs (Trinidad & Tobago) and Valentina Sanchez Trivella (Venezuela).



As part of her advocacy, Dindi has been supporting the Aeta community in her hometown in Orani, Bataan; giving them inspiration by helping them showcase their livelihood products at every possible opportunity.



She has committed to educate and make visible the importance of inclusivity and diversity. She also hopes that she can inspire more people not only in the Philippines but the rest of the world.



Chosen by her co-candidates and the Miss World-Philippines organization, Dindi is the first delegate of the MWP organization to represent the country in the Miss Supranational competition, after acquiring its national franchise last year. Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational Resham Saeed was the last Binibini representative to the said competition when the franchise was still held by BPCI.



Mutya Djoanna Datul was the first Filipina, and first Asian to win the title in 2013 in the city of Minsk in Belarus. Fans and supporters are rallying behind Dindi in her quest for the country's second Supranational crown.



Miss Universe 2020 second runner-up and Miss Supranational 2019 third runner-up Janick Maceta of Peru will be the backstage anchor/commentator in the forthcoming final show on August 21. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the.coronation night.



