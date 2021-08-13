




































































 




   







   















WATCH: Sue Ramirez talks about 'The Broken Marriage Vow,' stereotyping mistresses

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 1:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sue Ramirez stressed that people should not put a face on the "other woman."



Speaking exclusively to Philstar.com's online show "Slam Book", Sue said that a mistress or third party does not have a face.



"'Wag natin lagyan ng mukha 'yun. The portrayal of a kabit shouldn't be stereotyped. Wala siyang hitsura. It can be anybody. You cannot judge a person just from how they look with who they really are," Sue said.



Sue is set to star in "The Broken Marriage Vow," ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Korean hit drama "The World of the Married." The K-drama is also adapted from the British show "Doctor Foster."



She will play the mistress who will wreak havoc on the married life of an unsuspecting doctor, played by Jodi Sta. Maria, and her husband, portrayed by Zanjoe Marudo.



During her "Slam Book" interview, Sue assured her fans that they will not be disappointed as the cast has been preparing well for the soap.



 



WATCH: Sue Ramirez answers 'Slam Book' questions



 






 



RELATED: Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

