Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips

MANILA, Philippines — If there's one regret in life Sue Ramirez has, it's not taking good care of her legs. The actress added that it is now one of her insecurities.

"My mom used to tell me not to run. Bargas na bargas ako na bata. Takbo ako nang takbo sa labas ng bahay namin. Makikipaglaro tapos uuwi akong may sugat," Sue recalled.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" actress sat with Philstar.com's online show "Slam Book."

She said if she had known she would have taken more care of her legs. She's now more caring especially with her skincare routine as she loves basking under the sun.

Sue made sure she's not going to make the same mistake of forsaking her skin while enjoying herself with the things that she loves doing outdoors.

Thus, she does the basics of a good skincare routine. She drinks lots of water, puts on her lotion and other beauty regimen, and tries to get enough sleep.

She also recently discovered Kawaii, a whitening bar soap.

Born a mestiza to a Filipina mother and former US officer, Sue likes it for its many qualities, not just whitening.

She revealed that it has helped with her uneven skin tone and dry patches, both caused by her frequent sun exposure. She's also in love with its moisturizing features and fragrant scent.

"We don't realize it right now but everything that we take into our bodies have an effect on our skin," Sue noted.

She advised to start with skincare as young as possible.

"We have to be careful because in the long run after a few years, what you're doing now will affect your future self. Start early if you can. That's the best tip that I can give to a young person," Sue said.

