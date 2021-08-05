'Hello, Universe!': Kisses Delavin's is most viewed Miss Universe Philippines intro video

MANILA, Philippines — Masbate representative Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin has shared her introduction video for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 virtual challenges. It has, since then, went viral on several social media platforms, including Twitter.

"Hello, Universe! My name is Kirsten Danielle Delavin. Maayo nga adlaw sa inyo nga tanan. I am studying Business at De La Salle University," began the Accounting coed.

"And in my work, I act in front of the camera. I sing and I dance on stage, and record music. In this work, I get to meet and connect with people of all ages which I love to do since I was young."

After winning Miss Teen Masbate in 2013, as well as Miss Kaogma and Miss Masbate in 2016, Kisses went on to be a housemate at the "Pinoy Big Brother" reality show in 2016.

"And I get to travel to different places of the world, too. A fun fact about me is that I'm a fruit lover. I love rice, I love ulam, all kinds of ulam and everything in between."

All of the 100 aspirants were given a minute to share their personalities and quirks in a recorded video. Kisses has the most views so far, with over 307,000 views.

After topping the headshot challenge, Kisses is, once again, imploring her fans and supporters to vote for her introduction video. One of the staunchest supporters of Kisses is actress Marian Rivera-Dantes.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 final show is scheduled to unfold on Sept 25. The 70th edition of the annual Miss Universe pageant will happen in Israel in December. — Video from Empire Philippines via YouTube

