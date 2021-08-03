Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd

MANILA, Philippines — Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin topped the Miss Universe Philippines' headshot challenge, the first hurdle of the competition.

The Masbate representative bested 99 other equally stunning photos of the aspirants, including "Asia's Next Top Model" winner, Maureen Christa Wroblewitz, who got the third spot, as well as other frontrunners and fan favorites.

At second place is Rousanne Marie Bernos, while former Miss Mandaue Steffi Aberasturi occupied the fourth spot. In fifth place is Maria Corazon Abalos, while pageant veterans Katrina Jayne Dimaranan and Leren Mae Bautista clinched the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

The other standouts in the headshot challenge were Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion (8th), Noelyn Rose Campos (9th), Kamille Alyssa Quiñola (10th), Cheri Angel Flejoles (11th), Angela Nikki De Grano (12th), Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona (13th), Mirjan Hipolito (14th), and Isabelle delos Santos (15th).

The online vote casting for the headshots ended yesterday. After the first hurdle, fans and followers need to vote anew - this time, for the aspirants' introduction videos. All the girls were given a minute to say something about themselves by showcasing their personalities and quirks.

Actress Marian Rivera-Dantes is among the strongest supporters of Kisses in this pageant journey. After the introduction video challenge ends, votes/scores will be collated to determine who advances to the Top 75. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the September 25 final show.