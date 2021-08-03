




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 headshot challenge top 15 winners
Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 4:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin topped the Miss Universe Philippines' headshot challenge, the first hurdle of the competition.



The Masbate representative bested 99 other equally stunning photos of the aspirants, including "Asia's Next Top Model" winner, Maureen Christa Wroblewitz, who got the third spot, as well as other frontrunners and fan favorites.





At second place is Rousanne Marie Bernos, while former Miss Mandaue Steffi Aberasturi occupied the fourth spot. In fifth place is Maria Corazon Abalos, while pageant veterans Katrina Jayne Dimaranan and Leren Mae Bautista clinched the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.



The other standouts in the headshot challenge were Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion (8th), Noelyn Rose Campos (9th), Kamille Alyssa Quiñola (10th), Cheri Angel Flejoles (11th), Angela Nikki De Grano (12th), Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona (13th), Mirjan Hipolito (14th), and Isabelle delos Santos (15th).



The online vote casting for the headshots ended yesterday. After the first hurdle, fans and followers need to vote anew - this time, for the aspirants' introduction videos. All the girls were given a minute to say something about themselves by showcasing their personalities and quirks.



Actress Marian Rivera-Dantes is among the strongest supporters of Kisses in this pageant journey. After the introduction video challenge ends, votes/scores will be collated to determine who advances to the Top 75. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the September 25 final show.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KISSES DELAVIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress and content creator Ivana Alawi answered a social media user calling her a “bold star".

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress AJ Raval revealed she had a boyfriend who had too much debt because of gambling which she had to ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and long-time on-screen partner Bea Alonzo never played sweet music together.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla explained how she remained friends with ex-boyfriend Neil Arce and his fiancé Angel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What makes the hunky Marco blush?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What makes the hunky Marco blush?


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marco Gumabao is one of showbiz’s most handsome actors. A six-foot-tall hunk with well-defined abs, this certified bachelor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actress Sharon Cuneta has returned to the country after her two-month vacation in the US. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I never denied who I was': Raymond Gutierrez thanks supporters after coming out as gay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I never denied who I was': Raymond Gutierrez thanks supporters after coming out as gay


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After coming out as gay, host-actor Raymond Gutierrez thanked his friends and family for giving him confidence to embrace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad is set to graduate from college. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Noel Ferrer |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Julius to Hidilyn: I am so proud of your achievements and everything you’ve accomplished. This journey has been long...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year-old Brit-nominated Rising Star has been drawing comparisons to two iconic female singers, the late Amy Winehouse...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with