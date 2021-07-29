Kisses Delavin asks fans to vote for her at Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kisses Delavin encouraged her followers to vote for her in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines.

In her Instagram account, Kisses posted a photo of her asking her followers for support.

“Hello Universe! Vote for me, your Miss Universe Philippines delegate #66 Kirsten Danielle Delavin from Masbate in the @themissuniverseph app!” Kisses wrote.

Model Maureen Wroblewitz, also a Miss Universe Philippines candidate, commented on Kisses' post showing her support.

Others celebrities also expressed their support to Kisses, including Ysabel Ortega, Darla Soler, Devon Seron, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe bets from Navotas Thea David and Malabon Lea Reyes also encouraged their followers to vote for them in the Miss Universe Philippines.

“Hello Universe!! VOTING for TOP 75 has officially started!! Please support me your delegate NO. 9 Thea David from NAVOTAS CITY. Thank you so much and stay safe,” Thea wrote on her Facebook account.

“Hi Universe! VOTING LINE IS NOW OPEN IN MUPH APP. Help me to get in to the TOP 75! Just by tapping that star (my choice) so easy! ONE VOTE PER DAY. What are you waiting for? Vote now!” Lea wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021