Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates meet the press, final show venue changed
Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates with MWP national director Arnold L. Vegafria (center)
                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2021 - 12:24pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines (MWP) national director Arnold L. Vegafria formally presented this year's 45 official candidates at the pool area of the swanky Okada Cove Manila Club very recently.



He presented the ladies in chronological order, who introduced themselves individually in their cocktail dresses of choice; prior to their swimsuit pasarela. And they are:



1) Lea Macapagal

2) Rea Angelique Pena Siozon

3) Joy Barcoma

4) Janelle Lewis

5) Pauline Robles

6) Shaila Rebortera

7) Donna Marie Jan Balaoro

8] Emmanuelle Vera

9) Ambriel Pascual

10) Michelle Arceo

11) Megan Deen Campbell

12) Natasha Jung

13) Sade Nicha

14) Gwen Fourniol

15) Mika Leonardo

16) Anne de Mesa

17) Dannah Joy Tempra

18) Tatyana Alexi Austria

19) Asha Gutierrez

20) Kyle Celine Dorado

21) Kim Panaligan Babao

22) Dindi Pajares

23)Shannen Manzano

24) Andrea Sulangi

25) Danica Therese Dilla

26) Jo-Ann dela Torre Flores

27) Trisha Martinez

28) Ruffa Nava

29) Ann Palmares

30) Julie Tarrayo

31) Riana Agatha Pangindian

32) Divina Marie Ortiz Villanueva

33) Reziah Angelica Datu Famorcan 

34) Maricollin Halili

35) Mary Rose Andal Guiral

36) Tracy Maureen Perez

37) Rachel-Anne Valera

38) Kathleen Paton

39) Kimberly Cimafranca

40) Dane Mayo

41) Samela Aubrey Godin

42) Mara Ruiz

43) Ganiel Krishnan

44) Sherenade Anne Gonzales

45) Esel Ponce



After last week's Sports Challenge at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga, the other forthcoming Fast Track challenges are the Head-to-Head, Talent, National Costume, Beach Beauty, Top Model, Charity, Goodwill, Beauty with a Purpose and Multimedia challenges.



"For our new franchise, the Miss Supranational, we will be sending a representative who is ready to compete because she will only have a week to prepare after the final show. We will also announce who our representative will be for the Mr. Supranational. Both of them will leave on August 2.



"The Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night will unfold at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila at 6 p.m. The 70th Miss World finals will take place on December 16th in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will inspire all our charitable advocacies through its 'beauty with a purpose' mantra," announced Vegafria.



The Miss World Philippines 2021 final show will be beamed to a nationwide audience through GMA-7's rainbow network on July 25 starting at 10:30 pm.



