Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates meet the press, final show venue changed
MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines (MWP) national director Arnold L. Vegafria formally presented this year's 45 official candidates at the pool area of the swanky Okada Cove Manila Club very recently.
He presented the ladies in chronological order, who introduced themselves individually in their cocktail dresses of choice; prior to their swimsuit pasarela. And they are:
1) Lea Macapagal
2) Rea Angelique Pena Siozon
3) Joy Barcoma
4) Janelle Lewis
5) Pauline Robles
6) Shaila Rebortera
7) Donna Marie Jan Balaoro
8] Emmanuelle Vera
9) Ambriel Pascual
10) Michelle Arceo
11) Megan Deen Campbell
12) Natasha Jung
13) Sade Nicha
14) Gwen Fourniol
15) Mika Leonardo
16) Anne de Mesa
17) Dannah Joy Tempra
18) Tatyana Alexi Austria
19) Asha Gutierrez
20) Kyle Celine Dorado
21) Kim Panaligan Babao
22) Dindi Pajares
23)Shannen Manzano
24) Andrea Sulangi
25) Danica Therese Dilla
26) Jo-Ann dela Torre Flores
27) Trisha Martinez
28) Ruffa Nava
29) Ann Palmares
30) Julie Tarrayo
31) Riana Agatha Pangindian
32) Divina Marie Ortiz Villanueva
33) Reziah Angelica Datu Famorcan
34) Maricollin Halili
35) Mary Rose Andal Guiral
36) Tracy Maureen Perez
37) Rachel-Anne Valera
38) Kathleen Paton
39) Kimberly Cimafranca
40) Dane Mayo
41) Samela Aubrey Godin
42) Mara Ruiz
43) Ganiel Krishnan
44) Sherenade Anne Gonzales
45) Esel Ponce
After last week's Sports Challenge at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga, the other forthcoming Fast Track challenges are the Head-to-Head, Talent, National Costume, Beach Beauty, Top Model, Charity, Goodwill, Beauty with a Purpose and Multimedia challenges.
"For our new franchise, the Miss Supranational, we will be sending a representative who is ready to compete because she will only have a week to prepare after the final show. We will also announce who our representative will be for the Mr. Supranational. Both of them will leave on August 2.
"The Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night will unfold at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila at 6 p.m. The 70th Miss World finals will take place on December 16th in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will inspire all our charitable advocacies through its 'beauty with a purpose' mantra," announced Vegafria.
The Miss World Philippines 2021 final show will be beamed to a nationwide audience through GMA-7's rainbow network on July 25 starting at 10:30 pm.
