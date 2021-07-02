




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Bea Alonzo graces 'Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho'Â ahead of GMA TV series
Host Jessica Soho with actress Bea Alonzo
KMJS/Released

                     

                        

                           
Bea Alonzo graces 'Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho' ahead of GMA TV series

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 7:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Before she stars in her own primetime TV series as a new Kapuso, Bea Alonzo will share her farm life with Jessica Soho on this Sunday’s episode of “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.” 



According to a GMA statement sent to Philstar.com, Jessica’s exclusive interview with Bea will tackle about the actress’ farm life in Zambales during the pandemic. Bea also shares the experiences she draws inspiration from when she’s acting.



KMJS will also feature the story of a boy from Misamis Occidental who was accidentally impaled with a big knife on his forehead. Meanwhile, an 83-year-old grandmother from Iloilo regularly puts her life in danger just to climb bamboo trees so she can get materials for the baskets that she weaves and sells.



In Lanao del Sur, a newborn child is currently the talk-of-the-town because, reportedly, the infant can already sit on his own and can already talk.



Moreover, this Sunday’s episode will feature a drum filled with boiled herbal leaves in Camarines Sur, believed to cure even severe illnesses when you soak your body in it. And a handsome half-British, half-Italian is being complained about by the Filipinas he met in online dating sites. The foreigner allegedly leaves them right after he knocks them up.



RELATEDKapuso stars welcome Bea Alonzo to GMA-7



Marian Rivera gives new Kapuso Bea Alonzo a warm welcome


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ACTRESS BEA ALONZO
                                                      KMJS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anne Curtis spotted with GMA execs, next to move after Bea Alonzo?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anne Curtis spotted with GMA execs, next to move after Bea Alonzo?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Is Anne Curtis the next Kapamilya star to transfer to GMA-7?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal ventures into pop, thanks to Rico Blanco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maris Racal ventures into pop, thanks to Rico Blanco


                              

                                                                  By Lyka Nicart |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Maris Racal has made the “bold” move from the acoustic genre to pop territory with the release of her latest single...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jason Abalos breaks silence over Vickie Rushton's pageant retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jason Abalos breaks silence over Vickie Rushton's pageant retirement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Jason Abalos revealed that it’s time for him and girlfriend Vickie Rushton to create a family now that the beauty...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Lika na!': Bea Alonzo asks for John Lloyd Cruz following GMA signing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Lika na!': Bea Alonzo asks for John Lloyd Cruz following GMA signing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
New Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo asked long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz if she will see him in GMA Network. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo thanks ABS-CBN, excited with GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo thanks ABS-CBN, excited with GMA-7


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bea Alonzo thanked ABS-CBN for her 20-year journey with them and shared that she is excited for her new home network,&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gossip Girl' remake premieres July 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gossip Girl' remake premieres July 8


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Teen drama series "Gossip Girl," about the scandalous lives of New York's elite, is back with a new cast and will be brought...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye-jin of &lsquo;Crash Landing on You&rsquo; fame to star in new drama &lsquo;Thirty-Nine&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Son Ye-jin of ‘Crash Landing on You’ fame to star in new drama ‘Thirty-Nine’


                              

                                                                  By Christine Mae Guevara |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After more than a year since Son Ye-jin became an international star through the success of the hit K-series “Crash...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz discuss next steps after GMA move
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz discuss next steps after GMA move


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
New Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo expressed her happiness because long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz is very supportive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes finally admits she's in love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes finally admits she's in love


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes finally admitted that she’s in love right now but refused to name her boyfriend for their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo&nbsp;returns home; opens up about missing dad, love life, showbiz career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo returns home; opens up about missing dad, love life, showbiz career


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
After her stint at the 69th Miss Universe, and after close to a two-month extended stay in the US, Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with