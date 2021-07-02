Bea Alonzo graces 'Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho' ahead of GMA TV series

MANILA, Philippines — Before she stars in her own primetime TV series as a new Kapuso, Bea Alonzo will share her farm life with Jessica Soho on this Sunday’s episode of “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.”

According to a GMA statement sent to Philstar.com, Jessica’s exclusive interview with Bea will tackle about the actress’ farm life in Zambales during the pandemic. Bea also shares the experiences she draws inspiration from when she’s acting.

KMJS will also feature the story of a boy from Misamis Occidental who was accidentally impaled with a big knife on his forehead. Meanwhile, an 83-year-old grandmother from Iloilo regularly puts her life in danger just to climb bamboo trees so she can get materials for the baskets that she weaves and sells.

In Lanao del Sur, a newborn child is currently the talk-of-the-town because, reportedly, the infant can already sit on his own and can already talk.

Moreover, this Sunday’s episode will feature a drum filled with boiled herbal leaves in Camarines Sur, believed to cure even severe illnesses when you soak your body in it. And a handsome half-British, half-Italian is being complained about by the Filipinas he met in online dating sites. The foreigner allegedly leaves them right after he knocks them up.

