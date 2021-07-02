Kapuso stars welcome Bea Alonzo to GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera and Alden Richards welcomed newest Kapuso Bea Alonzo to GMA-7.

In Bea’s contract signing yesterday, Kapuso celebrities greeted Bea via recorded videos.

“Really looking forward to work with you in my home network and I hope you will have a very fun stay here,” Alden said.

Marian and Dingdong said that they are sure that Bea will enjoy in her new home network.

“I’m very sure that you’ll enjoy here,” Marian said.

“Many are waiting for you here and we’re happy that finally, you’re a Kapuso,” Dingdong added.

Other Kapuso artists who welcomed Bea via VTR were Richard Yap, Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia, Camille Prats, Ruru Madrid and Barbie Forteza.

Bea signed an exclusive contract with GMA after being a Kapamilya for two decades.

