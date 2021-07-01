'Lika na!': Bea Alonzo asks for John Lloyd Cruz following GMA signing

MANILA, Philippines — New Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo asked long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz if she will see him in GMA Network.

In GMA Films president Annette Gozon-Valdes' Instagram account, she posted a photo of Bea video calling John Lloyd.

In another IG post, Annette posted a video of their conversation.

"Makikita ba kita dito?" Bea asked John Lloyd.

Annette then said, "Hilahin mo na."

Bea then held her hand on the screen and told John Lloyd, 'Lika na."

It can be recalled that Annette posted a photo of her with John Lloyd recently.

“At last nagkita na kami. Exciting times ahead! Abangan!" she wrote.

Bea is set to star in her first teleserye on GMA but she did not elaborate on the project.

“Meron na 'kong teleserye na gagawin pero hahayaan ko na lang ang GMA mag-disclose kung ano 'yon because I think hindi ko pa siya puwede sabihin. I know na kung sino ring makakasama ko so it's very, very exciting,” she said.

“Pero I can already say that it's gonna be in primetime,” she added.

Bea is the latest celebrity to transfer to the Kapuso channel from the Kapamilya network after Beauty Gonzalez, Pokwang and John Lloyd Cruz.

