'Salamat, PNoy': ABS-CBN honors ex-Pres. Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Despite past issues between President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III and ABS-CBN, the embattled media network honored the president, who passed away yesterday morning due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.



In an Instagram post earlier today, ABS-CBN wrote:



 





"ABS-CBN Tribute | Salamat, PNoy



'The Filipino is worth fighting for!' Dinala mo ang bansa sa matuwid na daan. Higit sa lahat, inuna mo ang pagtuyod ng ating bayan. Maraming maraming salamat po, PNoy.



Gawin nating gabay ang kanyang pamanang serbisyo—ang maglingkod nang tapat sa kapwa Pilipino."





 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by ABS-CBN (@abscbn)








 



Franchise issues



The tribute video came despite allegations that Aquino, also fondly called PNoy, "refused" to renew the network's franchise.



"Noynoy refused to renew the franchise. Was he wrong? Yes & ungrateful. I wanted Lopezes to get it renewed under him because he owed his election to their stupendous coverage of Cory's funeral. And he escapes blame? Maybe he had a negative—even if I believe wrong—view of ABSCBN," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro "Teddy Boy" Locsin Jr. said in a May 7, 2020 tweet.



 






 



"Noynoy flat out rejected the early renewal of the ABSCBN franchise. Maybe he thought when he was in power what Duterte thought as well. Thank God Duterte changed his mind though Congre$$ did not cooperate," the former ABS-CBN host and news anchor claimed in another tweet.



 






 



It can be recalled that last July 27, 2012, Aquino criticized former Vice President Noli De Castro at the 25th anniversary celebration of ABS-CBN's "TV Patrol," where De Castro is a news anchor. Although PNoy did not name De Castro, he referred to a "TV Patrol" host who was also a former government official.



“Napaisip nga po ako: ‘yung nagkomento nito, hindi ba’t anim na taon ding tumangan sa renda ng gobyerno? Sabihin na po nating minana lang din nila ang problema; ‘di hamak mas luma naman ang ipinamana nilang problema sa amin.



"Anim na taon ang ipinagkaloob sa kanya para tumulong sa pagsasaayos ng mismong inireklamo niya. Pero ngayon, tayo na nga ang may bitbit na problema, tayo na nga ang tutugon dito, pero masakit nga ho, may gana pang hiritan ng nagpamana?” Aquino said in his Manila Hotel speech in front of De Castro and then ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Gabby Lopez, among others.



In a congressional hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise application last June 15, 2020, Congressman Mike Defensor asked ABS-CBN if they tried approaching PNoy's sister, Kris Aquino, to help them push for the franchise renewal.



"Kris Aquino po, 'di nyo kinausap na tumulong para i-renew ang inyong prangkisa?” Defensor inquired.



Carlo Katigbak, the company’s president and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lopez, the network’s chairman, told Defensor that they never spoke with Kris, who was one of their biggest stars then, about the franchise renewal.



“We felt that we had time pa naman so we didn’t pursue it at that point when it was not moving anymore,” Lopez said. 



Kris was with ABS-CBN for 22 years before leaving in September 2016 and signing a contract with APT Entertainment, closely linked to ABS-CBN's rival GMA Network. Last April 2018, however, Kris signed for a single movie contract with Star Cinema.



Kapamilya Network marks 1st anniversary 



It's been a year since the Kapamilya Channel was created following the rejection of ABS-CBN's franchise renewal on July 10, 2020.



A year in, ABS-CBN's content platform celebrates its first anniversary with a slew of new shows that includes Vice Ganda's new singing show and Erich Gonzales' return to TV.



Vice Ganda hosts the singing show with a twist, "Everybody Sing," which assembles 25 players who will take on various singing challenges to win as much as P500,000 for their community.



Erich Gonzales returns to what she does best -- revenge drama in "La Vida Lena," which tells the story of Magda, a pretty lass with a disfigured face. She meets three men, played by JC de Vera, Kit Thompson and Carlo Aquino. Also in the show are Agot Isidro, Raymond Bagatsing and Janice de Belen.



Decades after starring as a love team in some shows, "Star Circle Quest" batchmates Roxanne Guinoo and Joross Gamboa star in the feel-good romantic comedy series "Hoy, Love You." It is about two single parents who unexpectedly find love. 



Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano had earlier led ABS-CBN's first-year offering with the premiere of the teen series "He's Into Her." The 10-episode series tells the story of a popular student and a feisty newcomer who are constantly at odds with each other.



All these shows will be seen via cable and satellite TV on Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).



Kapamilya Channel also airs fresh episodes of ABS-CBN shows “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Init Sa Magdamag,” “Count Your Lucky Stars,” “It’s Showtime,” “MMK,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” “Iba ‘Yan” and “We Rise Together.”



Viewers can also watch ABS-CBN shows on TV5 and A2Z on free TV, digital TV boxes, and cable, Jeepney TV and CineMo on cable, on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on streaming platforms iWantTFC, WeTV and iflix. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

